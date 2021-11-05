The full album, "The Wheel of Time: The First Turn," will be released on November 12th.

Following last month’s release of "Al’Naito (The Flame)," the lead single from Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time soundtrack, Milan Records debuted today two more singles that compose the 14-track album set to be released on November 12th, a week before the series premieres. The story centers around a world in which magic is rare and only certain women called Aes Sedai can use it.

"The Wheel of Time: The First Turn" is an album created by four-time BAFTA nominee and Grammy winner Lorne Balfe. Described as largely conceptual, the album has key themes that spawned variations to the final score. Balfe used characters, settings, and ideas central to The Wheel of Time universe as inspiration. The album is set to be the first of four more soundtrack albums, which will be released alongside Season 1.

The two tracks are titled "Mashiara (Lost Love)" and "Caisen’shar (Old Blood)." The vocal tracks are performed in Old Tongue, a language created for the Wheel of Time universe. Instead of going for big orchestras, as per traditional for epic films and TV series, the songs – as well as the full soundtrack – used a more modern musical approach.

Balfe shared his passion for The Wheel of Time project and commented on the decision to differ the soundtrack from past epic works on an official statement:

“The universe of The Wheel of Time is truly unique. Inspired by oral traditions in storytelling, each theme's voices tell the story of the character, place, or idea in Old Tongue, a language unique to the universe of The Wheel of Time. The score to this series is a re-imagination of fantasy music, doing away with the genre's reliance on large, traditional orchestras in favor of more modern colors while retaining the strong melodies and bold harmonies that fans can expect from such an epic. It was my honor collaborating with showrunner Rafe Judkins along with our 14th Street Music team and musicians to share The First Turn album with you.”

The Wheel of Time is a massive best-selling novel series written by Robert Jordan (and later by author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death). The thirteen volumes have sold over 90 million copies around the world. It was adapted for TV by Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and stars Rosamund Pike as legendary Aes Sedai Moiraine, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander.

You can listen to the three singles from the soundtrack here, here, and here. Prime Video premieres the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time on November 19.

Here is the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

