The series has already been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has officially released new first-look images for its upcoming television adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan. The series has fueled fan anticipation already by previewing quick blink-and-you-miss-it character teasers, an official logo for the show, and a poster that confirms a November release date for Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

New images for The Wheel of Time, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, give us a glimpse at the main series cast, as well as a quiet moment between Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a shot of the character Logain (Álvaro Morte) being held captive by the mystic order known as the Aes Sedai, and a more intense preview of a scene where the warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) must protect Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) from the haunted city of Shadar Logoth.

In addition to Pike, Henney, Stradowski, Madden, and Morte, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) serves as showrunner, while Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) directs the first two episodes.

Although the show has yet to release a full trailer for Season 1, it was previously confirmed that The Wheel of Time had been renewed for a second season. The Wheel of Time's first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November. Check out more new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

