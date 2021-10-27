You'll need to watch it more than once to catch all the surprises hidden away.

Amazon has released a new trailer for its upcoming small-screen adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan, and it's even more immersive than the first, thanks to a special technology that will allow fans to view things from almost every angle imaginable. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will premiere this November 19 on Prime Video with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes airing each Friday until the season finale on December 24.

The new trailer makes use of YouTube’s 360 player, in addition to spatial audio surround sound, which offers a whole different way to experience certain moments — in 3D. Using the 360 player will allow fans to scan either left or right to uncover more details. On the left of the screen will be such things as Moiraine Damodred's (Rosamund Pike) channeling the "One Power" — with symbols for eagle-eyed watchers to discover amidst the energy weaves of her magic. On the right, the Dark One lurks, symbolizing a descent into derangement. By scrolling left or right with the video, fans will also be able to pick up on the spatial audio that the trailer utilizes, as objects and important words emerge on either side of the 3D "wheel." In other words? You're going to want to watch this trailer again and again, just in case you missed out on picking up anything the first time around.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Has Been Renewed for Season 2; Production Wraps on Season 1

In addition to Pike, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in Season 1, will be played by actor Dónal Finn for Season 2. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time will premiere its first three episodes on Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, with a release date not yet confirmed. Watch the new 360-degree trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

KEEP READING: The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now

'Army of the Dead 2': Zack Snyder Reveals Title of Planetary Proportions Surprisingly, that title is not 'Army of the Dead 2'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email