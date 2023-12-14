The Big Picture The Age of Legends will be a standalone film exploring the origins of The Wheel of Time universe.

The movie will introduce new heroes and take place thousands of years before the events of the novels and TV series.

While not directly connected, the film and TV series could be indirectly related, offering fans exciting possibilities.

While The Wheel of Time explores Moiraine Damodred's (Rosamund Pike) journey on television, a feature film based on the franchise will be directed by Kari Skogland, according to Deadline. Titled The Age of Legends, the movie will take place thousands of years before the events depicted in Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's novels, bringing audiences to a completely different part of the timeline set in the world they already know and love. New heroes will be introduced in the upcoming story, with Eva Longoria serving as an executive producer for the project.

Skogland recently directed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Cinematic Universe television series that followed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he became the new Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired. When it comes to the world of The Wheel of Time, the upcoming film based on the property will mark the first time the filmmaker is involved with the franchise, and Skogland is very excited to discover what's waiting for her in the universe based on Jordan and Sanderson's books. Setting the movie years away from what has been seen on the Prime Video television adaptation and in the novels gives the director plenty of creative freedom.

Talking about the opportunity to direct the film based on The Wheel of Time, Skogland stated: "Directing The Age of Legends is a remarkable opportunity to bring a beloved universe to life and delve into the rich lore that has long-captivated the hearts of millions of book readers around the world. My vision is to honor the worldbuilding of Jordan’s masterwork, while peeling back the layers of legend and myth to reveal the flesh-and-blood characters underneath, flawed heroes and villains alike, ordinary people forced to make extraordinary choices as their world unravels."

Will 'The Age of Legends' Be Connected to the Television Series?

Close

The Age of Legends is planned to be the first installment of a trilogy meant to explain the origins of the world where The Wheel of Time takes place. It will not be directly connected to the Prime Video television series starring Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins and Madeleine Madden, but considering how it's supposed to be the same fictional universe explored thousands of years apart, the two projects could be indirectly connected when all is said and done. The truth is that fans of Jordan and Sanderson's books have a lot to look forward to over the next few years.

A release date hasn't been set for The Age of Legends. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.