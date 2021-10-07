Amazon has released a new poster for its upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will premiere this November 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

The poster follows on the heels of several new images that were released via the Prime Video account yesterday, which featured fan-favorite characters like Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred and Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran. The two are probably going to have their hands full guiding the group of five young men and women in their epic spanning journey, especially considering Moiraine's mission to locate the Dragon and some deadlier threats lurking in the shadows as this poster also hints at.

In addition to Pike and Henney, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in Season 1, will be played by actor Dónal Finn for Season 2. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19. The series has also already been renewed for a second season, which began production in July. Check out the new poster and more images below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

