Amazon Prime Video has released a new poster for their upcoming series The Wheel of Time, based on the series by the late author Robert Jordan, which showcases Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney’s characters in the midst of battle. It teases the action, grand scale, and a fiery aesthetic. Pike’s character Moiraine Damodred takes center stage as she is seen holding the head of a fallen creature as their body hangs lifelessly on the ground in the tall wispy grass. Meanwhile, Henney's character Lan Mandragoran stands behind her, either preparing to draw or sheathe his sword.

However, this was not just your standard poster release. This all started on Wednesday morning, where the show's Twitter account tweeted out a puzzle piece where, if fans used the #PuzzleOfTime, they would receive more puzzle pieces in their DMs to see if they could be the first one to put the pieces together to reveal the entire poster. At 9:30 AM EST, the first puzzle piece dropped, and by 4 PM EST the puzzle was solved by several fans. The caption of the poster-revealing tweet stated “Glory to the Builders! The community came together in more ways than one and the #PuzzleOfTime image has been revealed as our new poster."

Thanks to a trailer released in September, this series seems to be Amazon’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones, showcasing epic battles, magical visuals, and a fantasy landscape that is full of mysterious intrigue. Rafe Judkin is the showrunner of this new fantasy epic and has worked on series such as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove, and Chuck. The Wheel of Time also stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, and Sophie Okonedo.

The Wheel of Time will span six episodes and premieres on Friday, November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the new poster below:

