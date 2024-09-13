As the "father" of modern fantasy literature, J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books have been regarded as masterpieces for decades. Countless filmmakers have been inspired by the wonderful, whimsical stories presented in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, which were brought to life in Peter Jackson's groundbreaking movie franchise. Tolkien's epic tale of Middle-earth continues to be adapted on-screen, including the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, but Prime Video's epic series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fans searching for an alternative fantasy TV show to latch onto. Despite the initial backlash following Season 1, Tolkien fans were still captivated by the immersive characters and breathtaking visual effects — and those who are enjoying Season 2 of The Rings of Power will find a similar allure in Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time.

'The Wheel of Time' Was Partly Influenced by 'The Fellowship of the Ring'

Before it was a popular Prime Video series, The Wheel of Time was one of the best-selling epic fantasy novels after The Lord of the Rings. Written by the widely creative mind of Robert Jordan, the books span over 14 volumes, with the final three versions taken up by writer Brandon Sanderson after Jordan's passing. The first installment was published in 1990, drawing fantasy lovers far and wide. Although the author never outspokenly claimed J.R.R. Tolkien as his muse, The Eye of the World draws several influences from The Fellowship of the Ring.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney, Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling fantasy world where time is cyclical and history repeats itself in a pattern from which the series draws its name. The story begins in the small, rural village known as the Two Rivers, where five young adults — Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris/Dònal Finn), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) — are living simple lives until they are visited by Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful group of women who can channel magic known as the One Power. Moiraine believes that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied figure destined to either save the world from the Dark One, an ancient evil, or bring about its destruction. When their village is attacked by monstrous creatures called Trollocs, Moiraine and her Warder (Henney) take the young villagers on a journey to uncover their destinies and protect them from the Dark One's forces.

As the story progresses, the characters are scattered across different regions of the world, each encountering challenges that test their strengths and reveal their hidden abilities. Rand discovers that he has the ability to channel the One Power, marking him as the Dragon Reborn. This sets him on a perilous path where he must learn to control his powers while battling the madness that often affects men who can channel. Perrin also grapples with his newfound ability to communicate with wolves, which grants him enhanced senses but distances him from humanity. Meanwhile, Mat struggles with dark influences as he uncovers ancient artifacts, and Egwene and Nynaeve begin to explore their own potential with the One Power, setting them on paths toward becoming powerful Aes Sedai.

'The Wheel of Time' and 'The Rings of Power' Both Depict a Thematic Battle Between Light and Dark

The overarching narrative of The Wheel of Time centers on the battle between the forces of Light and the Dark One, with the characters' personal journeys intertwined with the fate of the world. As they navigate treacherous landscapes, confront inner demons, and face the ever-present threat of the Dark One's minions, the young heroes must come to terms with their roles in the foretold Last Battle, where the future of their world hangs in the balance. The show weaves together themes of destiny, power, and the eternal struggle between good and evil, all within a richly detailed world filled with diverse cultures, ancient magic, and deep lore.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shares a lot in common with Jordan's TV adaptation in more ways than one would think. One of the most striking likenesses between the two series is their exploration of ancient legends and the burden of destiny. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) wrestle over their roles in the unfolding events that will shape the future of Arda. Similarly, Rand al’Thor grapples with the knowledge that his actions could determine the fate of humanity. This exploration of destiny and the weight of prophecy is a key thematic link between the two series.

In terms of worldbuilding, The Wheel is on par with the vast and intricate setting Tolkien was so renowned for. "Randland" is divided into various regions and cultures, each with its own distinct identity, much like the diverse lands of Middle-earth. Viewers are taken on a journey through these lands, from the quiet, rural Two Rivers to the bustling city of Tar Valon, home to the Aes Sedai (much like Bilbo Baggins' adventure from the Shire to the Lonely Mountain). The attention to detail in the setting — whether it’s the architecture, the costumes, or the different magical systems — creates a fully realized world that feels both expansive and lived-in.

The thematic depth in The Wheel of Time also highlights the age-old struggle between light and dark, good and evil, and the moral complexities that lie in between. The rise of Sauron and the army of Orcs mirrors the threat of the Dark One and the temptations that come with power, especially for the Dragon Reborn. The battle between good and evil is never straightforward, and the lines can blur depending on the choices individuals make, which is an essential theme of high fantasy.

The Wheel of Time is also considered a game-changer in its genre because of its exploration of gender and power dynamics, as showrunner Rafe Judkins places an even greater emphasis on the roles of women than the source material. The Aes Sedai represent a matriarchal power structure where women are the primary wielders of magic and hold significant influence over the world’s affairs. Accents like female empowerment, leadership, and the entanglements of power add a unique dimension but also offer a story that complements and contrasts with the more patriarchal structures seen in the subplots of Prime Video's Tolkien epic.

The Wheel of Time is a great choice for Tolkien fans because of its high production values and commitment to bringing a beloved fantasy world to life with authenticity and respect for the source material. This dedication to quality ensures that the series not only stays true to the spirit of Jordan’s books but also provides a cinematic experience that can stand alongside the grandeur of The Rings of Power.

