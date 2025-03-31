The Wheel of Time is currently airing its third season and the show has continued to bring to life the stories in Robert Jordan's book series of the same name. Jordan's original work hinted at certain characters being queer, and the Prime Video adaptation has taken representation further along. The Westlands, the world wherein Jordan's story unfurls, is not too dissimilar to the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, stories which Rafe Judkins, The Wheel of Time's showrunner, grew up with. Despite loving both fantasy worlds, Judkins notes there was something missing from Tolkien's world in his eyes.

Judkins, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that he was read Tolkien's classics as a kid before bedtime. "I had nightmares about Gollum. I loved it…” But, Judkins goes on to highlight what differentiates Jordan from Tolkien. The showrunner continues, “…But there was this gap in it for me in some ways until I read Wheel of Time, which is actually what I read with my mom. She gave it to me. I and she grew up in the Mormon church, and she was kind of a feminist figure within the church, trying to find ways to fight against it. I was coming to terms with the fact that I was gay at the same time. So as we were both reading these books, we saw ourselves in them. That was different for me than what I’d seen before in fantasy.”

Besides Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, there are a number of other fantasy novels which have been developed into onscreen projects, including the aforementioned The Lord of the Rings and HBO's Game of Thrones. Judkins revealed a frustration with how queer relationships played on fantasy television. “I have also found myself very frustrated. I have dear friends who work on Game of Thrones, and I love that show, but I often found queer representation very othered all the time,” Judkins said.

'The Wheel of Time' Does Queer Representation Differently