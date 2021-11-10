The Wheel of Time is yet another 2021 project based on a famously "unadaptable" sci-fi/fantasy property — and one thing it has in common with Dune and Foundation is having the right person behind the scenes, dedicated to making the story come alive on screen against all odds. In the case of the upcoming Amazon series, that person was showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), who oversaw the process of transforming Robert Jordan's multi-book series into an epic tale revolving around what happens when an Aes Sedai known as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) comes to a small village in search of the special young person who might be key to saving this world.

In this one-on-one interview with Collider, Judkins explained his approach to a story that's not easy to explain, including the fact that it's not even clear who the protagonist might be. He also revealed what it meant to have "multiple Luke Skywalkers" in a show, what kind of wild swings to expect from the series, and how many seasons he hopes the show might run.

Collider: To kick this off, I'm curious — as a fan of the books, what was exciting for you about taking that fandom and transforming into this?

RAFE JUDKINS: Yeah, it was a book series that I always loved growing up, but there's a lot of books series that I loved. I was a huge book nerd when I grew up. The reason that I wanted to do this one as a TV show is that I do think that there is a place and a meaning for it right now. To bring a TV show off as a showrunner, you are giving your life to that thing for two years. You have to be pretty committed to it more so than just, I love these books. I really felt like this was a story that I thought was worth telling right now, so that was something that was really important to me in making the decision to do this.

Excellent. Something that I've been struggling with a bit in terms of coming at the story is the question of who the main character is, especially at least for this first season. I feel like in reading about it, I feel like multiple websites have identified different people as the protagonist, but I'm curious what your perspective on that is.

JUDKINS: Yeah, I think it's actually one of the things that's most exciting and most interesting about the book series is that it was one of the first truly ensemble fantasy pieces. When you talk to people who are big fans of the books, most of them had a different character that they were obsessed with the journey of, and that they felt like was the center of the books. So, it was something we really wanted to bring to the first season, was this feeling of a true ensemble piece split between these seven core characters that we have right in the first four episodes and take us through the whole series. A couple of them meet their untimely demise along the way but, at its core, they run you from book one to book 14. I think that was something that was really important to us.

A little bit of a shift that we have from the book series is that we have put more focus on Moiraine, who's played by Rosamund Pike, as a character that is not only just your traditional guide that takes our characters and leads them out into the world, but we've tried to give her more of an emotional journey and seeing these little glimpses inside what's really happening for her as she's taking them on this journey. That happens throughout the season and you get an episode... I think this is a spoiler but that's okay, there's one episode along the way that's told entirely from her perspective. I think, it's one thing that slightly separates us from the books is that we are a true ensemble piece. I think that she comes out a little bit more, especially in this first season. She's the number one on the call sheet and she's the lead of our show.

Yeah, I was going to say, how much of that decision to really frontline that character more was due to being interested in the character and how much of it was due to it being Rosamund Pike?

JUDKINS: It's both of them. A, it's such an iconic... When you think of Wheel of Time, I think a lot of people think as Moiraine as this iconic character. She was so different from any character who proceeded her in that world. She broke what people thought a woman could be in fantasy when that book series came out. I think she is very iconic for that reason and then when you have Rosamund Pike in your show, you can't help but write to her. She is such an incredible actor, and she's such an incredible emotional center for the show. She grounds everything so fully that having heard the center and sharing that center with Daniel Henney, who plays Lan, it puts a really interesting relationship at the core of the show.

If you've read any Joseph Campbell, it's impossible to watch this show and not think about the monomyth. Was that something you were conscious of, or was it just something that came out organically because the monomyth is the monomyth for a reason?

JUDKINS: Yeah, it is the monomyth for a reason. I think that it's part of why this book series has always drawn people in and been so successful is that it really does play into those very traditional, very primal feelings of a hero's arc and a hero's journey. You get to see it though, for us, with multiple characters. It's not one character that's on this hero's journey, it's all of them.

I was going to say, you have multiple Luke Skywalkers, which is fun but a lot to balance.

JUDKINS: It is a lot to balance. That's the hardest thing we have to do in creating the show is not only reducing, because we only have eight hours to tell this story, but also finding a way to never let one of our Luke Skywalkers fall away because you want to... The thing that's so cool about this series is that it does have those five [characters] filling that role, so you want to make sure that they each get their time.

That's really interesting because also in a lot of the preview coverage I've read there's a real emphasis, from some of the articles I've read, on the male characters — while there are two girls in that group which get completely overlooked.

JUDKINS: There's a really fascinating thing that you will see happen with people who read the Wheel of Time books where a lot of the guys who read it only remember those three boys as the central characters. The books actually are 50/50 split between female and male POV chapters. I think we're being very true to that in the show. I think some of them are starting to verbalize it and understand that it's something that was actually in their head and not true to the books.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

That's cool. I mean, I think it helps that you have really strong actresses in those roles.

JUDKINS: Yeah, and there is a lot of people who read the books for whom their two core characters were Nynaeve and Egwene, and they're just skipping forward to their chapters. They have just as many chapters as the boys.

When it comes to casting, I feel like it's always really interesting with a show like this, where it feels like you're almost trying to strike a balance between the well-known actors and then also finding all these great discoveries.

JUDKINS: Yeah, I think the thing that was important to me is that all of our actors, when they're in the show, that you are really seeing them as their character. They're such iconic characters, so even for people like Rosamund Pike, or Sophia Okonedo, or Alvaro Morte who are more well known around the world, we did try to create a version of their character on screen that doesn't match exactly necessarily what you expect them to look like. Hopefully when people watch the show, they are still seeing Moiraine on screen and not seeing Rosamund Pike.

Random question: Did you struggle at all with coming up with a logline for this? When people asked you what you were working on, were you able to come up with a quick and easy description of the show?

JUDKINS: I think it's always one of the hardest things about Wheel of Time is that it does so much and tackles so much, and that's what people love about it is that it is complex. Its approach to storytelling makes it often defy a simple logline.

I do think that, for me, the core of it is the final scene of the pilot of these four kids riding out of this town with this mysterious and powerful woman who is going to be their guide into the world beyond. That's the sell of the show is. Are you connected enough emotionally with those kids to want to know what happens to them next? I think that at its core is really what... there's incredible women in The Wheel of Time. It's based on this much more Eastern philosophy than Western philosophy. There's all these interesting things happening. I think at its core, it's about these four kids from a small village going out into the world and like trying to figure out what their fate and destiny is.

I saw that you'd worked on Agents of SHIELD, and while I know you weren't on later seasons of the show, that was a series where they took some wild swings in terms of storylines. Along those lines, how much freedom do you feel like you have to play with this world and take some tangents that readers or show fans might not expect?

JUDKINS: I think it's a fun way to make television is when you do something that the audience doesn't expect. I think it's important for this particular show, because it's based on this book series that I care about a lot and millions of people care about a lot, that we are careful about the swings we take. You definitely see swings this season. We have an episode that starts with an insane scene that I... it's a fight sequence that no fan of the books is expecting to see in this season, but it works perfectly, I think, in this season and is a really exciting way to tell this story. I think that the fans of the books will also feel like, oh my God, I'm so glad that I got to see that scene brought to life. I just never expected that I would.

Image via Amazon

I think those are the kinds of swings we get to take in a different way than on something like Agents of SHIELD. That adaptation is so much more loose. You're really just playing with characters — some of them are from the comics, and a lot of them not from the comics. This, I think, I bear a responsibility to be much more true to the source material because of what it is. We like to still take swings like that and do it with our storytelling style too. The episode we have, that's all told from Moiraine's POV, it's a big swing for a show like this. They never did that on Game of Thrones, but it sits within the world of our show and the stories that we're telling from the books.

I know you've got so much material to work with from the books. Do you have even just a skeleton of an outline for how you see the future of the show progressing? Do you feel like you know what Season 8 is?

JUDKINS: Yeah. I mean, I'm lucky because I have this book series that sticks the landing. The last book is so good, and the emotional way that the characters and their stories are so beautiful. I have a good final target that I'm aiming towards, which is a huge relief for someone adapting something like this. I have to figure out how to navigate us there successfully. My brain for storytelling works very much like I have to know the whole story and what I'm going to do with it.

I had to sketch out a version of how I thought the seasons would fall if we were eight seasons or if we're seven seasons. It can shift, obviously, but I had to know what that was to know which piece of the story I needed to tell in the first season to land us there. My target is always on that ending and how I'm going to get us there successfully. Every season is different. It's not like, oh, it's going to be two books per season. I think there's seasons that will be three books and seasons that will be one book. That's just how we have to approach it. It's about the stories and how they arc out.

In a perfect world, how many seasons does this show run?

JUDKINS: I think if we can do eight seasons of this show, it would be a good thing to spend a decade of my life working on. I would be really so happy to get there.

The Wheel of Time premieres Friday, November 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

