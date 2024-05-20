The Big Picture Xelia Mendes-Jones, who portrayed Renna in The Wheel of Time, found the show's decision to expand her role fitting and impactful for the overall narrative.

The creative team's choice to give Renna a more immediate resolution enhances the tension and character development in the series.

Mendes-Jones also appreciated the way Renna met her end, calling it "spot on."

Xelia Mendes-Jones brought to life Renna, one of the most notorious characters in Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Renna is a Seanchan woman and Egwene’s sul’dam, who aims to train Egwene to follow her commands and is a tough taskmaster who ultimately meets a sticky — but deserved — end. In a wide-ranging Collider Forces interview with Perri Nemiroff, Mendes-Jones shared his thoughts on the dramatic conclusion of Renna's arc in The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Renna, the cruel sul’dam who held Egwene’s (Madeleine Madden) leash, meets her end during the battle at Falme. Egwene collars Renna with an a’dam, proving that sul’dam can channel too, and hangs her from a wall to die of suffocation. This act frees Egwene from her own a’dam, allowing her to confront Ishamael (Fares Fares) while Rand (Josha Stradowski) is healed by Elayne (Ceara Coveney).

Reflecting on Renna’s demise, Mendes-Jones remarked, "When you see how horrible Renna is, especially in the show where we have a lot more physical violence than the books did, she can’t make it out. She doesn’t deserve to." The actor found the show's decision fitting and impactful, contrasting with the books where Renna’s death occurs much later and with less immediacy. Mendes-Jones's preparation for the role involved reading the first three books of the series, which provided invaluable context. He expressed gratitude for the adaptation's choice to expand Renna's role, turning a minor character into a significant part of Egwene’s storyline.

"I remember being really grateful that Rafe and Rammy had decided to take what was in the second book, really a page of dialogue reported by Egwene about her experiences as a damane, and turn it into a full, lived experience that the viewer gets to live with her."

Renna's Death Was "Incredibly Fitting"

Image via Prime Video

The final scenes were particularly powerful, blending strong performances with expert production design and effects. Mendes-Jones concluded, "When I found out the manner of death, it felt incredibly fitting. That was spot-on. Couldn't have asked for anything more."

The choice made by the creative team behind the show not only provides a more immediate resolution to Renna's cruelty but also enhances the narrative tension and character development, making it a memorable moment in the series. After all, everybody loves to see a villain get their comeuppance.

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time does not have a premiere date yet. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Prime Video.

