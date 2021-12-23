The Wheel of Time, an epic fantasy series that just had its first season premiere on Amazon Prime last month, has been announced as the number one original series on Neilsen's Original Series Chart. According to Neilsen, The Wheel of Time received 1.16 billion viewing minutes between November 15 and November 21.

The Wheel of Time was developed by Rafe Judkins and premiered on November 19. The series is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's beloved novel series of the same name and stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, and more. It seems that Amazon Prime has had a ton of faith in this series way before it ever even premiered, since the streamer renewed the series for a second season back in May of this year. The show's sophomore season started filming in July and is scheduled to conclude in February of next year.

The original Wheel of Time book series was supposed to span only six novels but ended up spanning 14 volumes. The books in the series consist of The Eye of the World, The Great Hunt, The Dragon Reborn, The Shadow Rising, The Fires of Heaven, Lord of Chaos, A Crown of Swords, The Path of Draggers, Winter's Heart, Crossroads of Twilight, Winter's Heart, Crossroads of Twilight, Knife of Dreams, The Gathering Storm, Towers of Midnight, A Memory of Light. The last three novels were originally supposed to be a final twelfth book by Jordan, but he passed away before it could be completed. Fellow author Brandon Sanderson completed the series, but when the writing process began it was decided the content planned was way too epic for just one novel.

The Wheel of Time series is still currently airing, with the series finale scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime on December 24. After that, audiences will have to wait until late next year to catch up on the fantasy epic.

