Amazon has released a new teaser poster for its upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan. The poster, which was unveiled today as part of Amazon Studios' and IMDb TV's Comic-Con@Home panel, gives us a glimpse at Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred, who has already been teased in quick shots of footage alongside another fan-favorite character in Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran. The poster also reveals that the first season will officially premiere in November.

Although the show has yet to release a full trailer for Season 1, it was previously confirmed that The Wheel of Time had been renewed for a second season before the first even premiered. Production on Season 2 commenced earlier this week, when the show's official Twitter account shared an image of the first filming slate.

In addition to Pike and Henney, The Wheel of Time's cast also includes Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. Uta Briesewitz (Black Sails, Westworld) serves as director on the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time's first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November. The series has also already been renewed for a second season. Check out the new teaser poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

