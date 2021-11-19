Milan Records has released The Wheel of Time Season 1, Vol. 1, an album of music composed by Lorne Balfe for the world-building fantasy series. The album features original vocal and score music written by Balfe and was featured in the first three episodes of the series, which are made their debut on Prime Video today in over 240 countries worldwide. The Volume 1 soundtrack will be followed by two further albums containing music from the show’s first season, with Volume 2 arriving on December 3 and Volume 3 on December 17. The soundtracks are produced by 14th Street Music, a production company owned by Hans Zimmer, Steve Kofsky, and Balfe.

The amazing music from the series was first introduced with the release of The Wheel of Time: The First Turn, a conceptual album from Balfe which includes 14 tracks and introduces several key themes for characters from the Prime Video series. The First Turn will also be made available in both spatial audio and vinyl formats, with the vinyl edition set to release in 2022.

Balfe has created music in practically all genres and for a wide range of visual media projects ranging from major studio to independent films, as well as critically acclaimed television series and documentary features. This impressive amount of experience gave Balfe insight and knowledge into what music would best complement the show, and let's say he has not failed to impress. The Wheel of Time's score includes a number of vocal contributions performed in Old Tongue, a language created for the show. Balfe tapped many artists to perform on the show's soundtrack including singer-songwriter Abby Lyons, Go West frontman Peter Cox, quartet Our Native Daughters, and more.

The Wheel of Time is based on the best-selling fantasy novels written by Robert Jordan and has become one of the most long-spanning book series of all time. The story is set in a world where magic exists, but only certain individuals are permitted to channel it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), who belongs to a group of magic-wielding women called the Aes Sedai, arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and encounters five young men and women, one of whom has been prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, someone who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Marigo Kehoe, Darren Lemke and Uta Briesewitz will also be executive producing the series. As producer, Pike works alongside consulting producers Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson, with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-producing the series.

You can listen to the scores for both The Wheel of Time: The First Turn and The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 right now. The official tracklisting and cover art for The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 is below:

The Wheel of Time The Hunt Trust the River Innocence Lanterns Trollocs Attack The Battle at Bel Tine The Aftermath Leaving Home Pyre for Light Closer to You Shadar Lagoth The Wisdom Traversing Planes Healing The Choices We're Given

