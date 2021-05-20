It looks like Amazon is confident about The Wheel of Time’s success, as the show has officially been renewed for a second season just as Season 1 wrapped production. By using the series' official Twitter account, Amazon let fans know they won’t lose any time in adapting Robert Jordan’s series of books, which could become the next great fantasy success on television.

In the tweet, we can see a picture of Season 2’s first episode script, with the caption saying that “with this many Ta’veren in one place, one season was never going to be enough.” In Jordan’s book series, the Ta’veren are people who are chosen by the mystical Wheel of Time force so that fate can unfold as it should, and who are usually gifted with mystical powers.

In a press release, showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins said, “Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created.” Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders added Amazon “wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.”

It’s no surprise Amazon already wants to renew The Wheel of Time for a second season, as there’s no lack of base material to inspire the series. Jordan published eleven books for the main series before passing away in 2007. The last volume of the main narrative was split into three parts and completed by writer and long-time fan Brandon Sanderson, bringing the series to a total of 14 books. As producers look for the next fantasy success after Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Jordan’s universe offers a more magical alternative with a lot of ground to cover, should viewers fall in love with its unique mythology.

The Wheel of Time's cast includes Daniel Henney, Rosamund Pike, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, and Josha Stradowski. There’s still no release date for Season 1 of The Wheel of Time, but as principal photography has officially ended, we can expect a trailer on the way soon enough. Check out the tweet announcement below:

And here's The Wheel of Time's official synopsis:

“Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

