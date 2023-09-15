Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

The Aes Sedai may wield great power in The Wheel of Time, but they are also constantly in danger. With their abilities and knowledge, the Aes Sedai are naturally in the middle of most conflicts. Seeing Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) defend the Two Rivers from the Trolloc army with the One Power shows why everyone wants them there. This society of women is uniquely able to defeat their enemies, and with enough Aes Sedai, nothing can stand in their way. Even the terrifying Fades don't stand a chance against the One Power. However, there are many who are after Aes Sedai because of their power. The Whitecloaks, for one, make it their mission to capture and kill Aes Sedai. Though dangerous, they are men, easily defeated by the One Power. The men who can channel also pose a threat. Logain (Álvaro Morte) puts up a fight when they go to gentle him, nearly killing several Aes Sedai and his followers' efforts to free him cause damage as well.

But none of these can bring down the whole society of Aes Sedai in Tar Valon. Nor are they nearly much of a threat to the White Tower's most powerful channelers. However, no Aes Sedai is safe, even in their own home, because the Black Ajah is working against them in secret. Made of Aes Sedai who betrayed their sisters and are now in service to the Dark One, the Black Ajah is in the rare position to cause damage from inside the White Tower.

What Is the Black Ajah in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The Aes Sedai divide their tasks by their Ajah, designated by color. Each Accepted chooses a group fitted to their talent, be it healing, battle, or anything else. Once they become full Aes Sedai, they wear their color and report to the leaders of their Ajah for life (unless stilled). The only Aes Sedai without an Ajah is their leader, the Amyrlin Seat, although she does belong to a particular Ajah before being raised to the position. An Aes Sedai can be Blue, Red, Yellow, Green, White, Brown, or Gray — but there is a secret option that officially doesn't exist within the White Tower: the Black Ajah. An Aes Sedai who rejects everything the White Tower stands for to side with the Dark One joins the Black Ajah, though most do so in secret, still pretending to be a part of a different Ajah for outward appearances.

As the Aes Sedai of the White Tower use their power to protect the world, the Black Ajah work against their supposed sisters. When raised to be an Aes Sedai, every woman takes the Three Oaths that prevent them from lying, making weapons, or using the One Power as a weapon against humans, but in joining the Black Ajah, these women renounce their oaths, meaning they are capable of anything. Many within the White Tower deny the existence of these illusive enemies, the idea of being betrayed by a sister being unthinkable, yet they are in for a surprise.

Which Characters in 'The Wheel of Time' Are Members of the Black Ajah?

The Black Ajah is essentially a name for Darkfriends who happen to be Aes Sedai, so they naturally want to hide their identity. However, one in particular has revealed herself. Working in the shadows, Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) has proven herself loyal to the Black Ajah, though few know. She disguises herself as a Red sister, but that isn't genuine, as can be seen by her attacking Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) in Season 2, "Daughter of the Night." Liandrin also helps the Dark One by manipulating Mat (Dónal Finn) to keep him from his friends and her promises to Min (Kae Alexander) before, ultimately, setting a meeting between her and Ishamael (Fares Fares), the most powerful Forsaken.

No other member of the Black Ajah has made herself known yet, but there's no way to tell who may have sided with the Dark One, especially since the Black Ajah has the ability to break the Three Oaths that the Aes Sedai are bound to. The opening scene of Season 2 shows a meeting between Ishamael and the Darkfriends, and although their faces are concealed, one wears an Aes Sedai serpent ring. Of course, this could be Liandrin, but it's impossible to know without more information. However, it's unlikely that Liandrin is alone. The Dark One offers Aes Sedai even more power than they have, making the offer tempting at best. With so many Aes Sedai, there are sure to be more willing to turn to the Black Ajah, but who?

Why Is the Black Ajah Such a Threat to 'The Wheel of Time's Aes Sedai?

There are plenty of threats in The Wheel of Time, but few pose real danger to a powerful channeler or the entire White Tower. Yet the Black Ajah does. With their identities hidden, they know more of the White Tower's secrets than any other Darkfriends and are learning more. Fortunately, the division of duties among the Ajahs makes it impossible for any one sister to learn everything, but no one knows how large the Black Ajah is if they even believe in it. The insistent denial that it exists prevents official precautions that could protect the White Tower. The Black Ajah certainly causes trouble in Robert Jordan's books.

The position they hold as Aes Sedai allows the members of the Black Ajah to manipulate even loyal sisters while anonymously working against the other Aes Sedai, threatening the stability of the organization as a whole. Undoubtedly, there are more unknown agents within the White Tower, and they may be more subtle than Liandrin, who constantly threatens those she disagrees with. But just the presence of one member of the Black Ajah begs the question of who can be trusted. With an unknown number of Darkfriends inside the White Tower, Ishamael and the Dark One have access to information they didn't have before. The Black Ajah's existence puts the heroes in a more precarious position as their potential allies dwindle, but no one knows the extent of the danger yet, and even fewer are prepared to deal with the insidious problem.

