Prime Video series The Wheel of Time will be growing its cast in the upcoming second season. Per a report from Deadline, actors Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chillingirain have all been cast in a recurring capacity for Season 2, which is currently in production in Prague, Czech Republic.

Fedaravicius, most recently known for his role as Sihtric in Netflix's The Last Kingdom, will star as Mesema Dagar, a Shienaran warrior who serves Lord Agelmar (Thomas Chaanhing). Chillingirain (A Discovery of Witches) will play Lord Ingtar of House Shinowa, while Roberts (Hanna) will appear as Uno Nomeshta, a grizzled old veteran Shienaran soldier with numerous injuries, including a missing eye.

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular fantasy series of all time, spanning 14 novels with over 90 million books sold. The series is set in a world where magic exists and only certain people are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a mysterious group known as the Aes Sedai, as she journeys to the small mountainside town of the Two Rivers. There, she encounters five young men and women who later accompany her on a dangerous journey — with one of them prophesied to be someone called the Dragon Reborn, who will either save the world or destroy it.

Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I. E.L.D.), who adapted the fantasy novels by author Robert Jordan, also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the Prime Video series. Other executive producers for The Wheel of Time include Pike, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Mike Weber, Larry Mondragon, and Rick Selvage of Iwot productions and Uta Brieswitz.

In addition to Pike, The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as Lan, Josha Stradowski as Ran, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Madeleine Madden as Egwene, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, as well as Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in Season 1, will be played by actor Dónal Finn for Season 2.

The show was renewed for a second season in May, six months ahead of its series premiere in November. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time is currently airing on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

