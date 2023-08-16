The Big Picture Prime Video releases new character posters for the upcoming season of The Wheel of Time, giving a glimpse of the main cast and their new outfits.

Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine, a powerful Aes Sedai on a mission to restore balance to the world. Other main cast members like Daniel Henney and Zoë Robbins are also featured.

The first season left several unresolved storylines, and Moiraine must continue her journey to save her reality from collapsing and confront her destiny in the face of looming danger.

Prime Video is getting ready for the return of The Wheel of Time, their fantasy series about a distant land full of magic and drama. The streaming platform has released new character posters to promote the upcoming episodes ahead of their September 1 debut. The main cast of the series can be seen in their new outfits, setting the stage for the adventures coming towards them in a matter of weeks. Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine Damodred, the powerful Aes Sedai set on a very special quest to restore balance to the world she lives in.

The rest of the main cast isn't left behind, and they all get their own poster to celebrate the release of the second season, almost two years after the first installment became available to stream on Prime Video's catalog. Daniel Henney is once again featured as al'Lan, a person loyal to Pike's character and a skillful warrior. Zoë Robbins and Madeleine Madden will also be present when the story continues later this year, taking audiences back to the strange land they were introduced to during the final months of 2021. Plenty of lingering threads were left behind when the previous season concluded, and it's time for Moiraine to continue her journey.

When The Wheel of Time began, Rosamund Pike's character was in a very different place, and viewers were just starting to learn how she could use her ability to summon the force known as the One Power. The Dragon lost control and suddenly decided to start tearing her world apart with his share of the mysterious power, and Moiraine couldn't allow that to continue. She knew she couldn't defeat the Dark One alone, prompting her search of looking for help before heading into the biggest battle of her life. She would have to put everything on the line to save her reality from collapsing.

Image via Prime Video

The Darkness is Coming

By the end of the first installment, the Horn of Valere was found by Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), and the artifact was rumored to have the ability to summon great warriors from the past. Unfortunately, the Horn is quickly stolen by Padan Fain (Johann Myers), leaving the fate of the army to come uncertain. Moiraine will have to answer the call to action once again, as it appears that the dangers that surround her world and the people she loves never end. It remains to be seen if her magic will be enough to defeat evil once more, as she slowly confronts her destiny in the new episodes.

You can check out the new character posters from the second season of The Wheel of Time below, before the show returns to Prime Video on September 1.

Image via Amazon Prime

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video