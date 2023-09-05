The Big Picture The second season of The Wheel of Time explores new concepts, including Perrin questioning his beliefs and encountering new characters that challenge him.

The show sets a new standard in terms of being bigger, darker, and more mature, with enhanced production design and a time jump showcasing older and wiser characters.

Perrin's journey in the second season takes a brutal and dangerous turn as he faces the Seanchan, highlighting the unpredictable and perilous nature of the show.

The second season of The Wheel of Time has already premiered on Prime Video, taking audiences back to the high fantasy world. But as the story progresses, it looks like things will get more complicated for the main characters involved in this adventure. During an interview with Collider's Carly Lane before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marcus Rutherford, who portrays Perrin Aybara in the adaptation, talked about how the second installment gets more of an opportunity to explore different concepts now that the audience is familiar with the world the story takes place in.

"Perrin, for one, is meeting so many new characters who are leading to him questioning himself, questioning his own kind of ethos around violence, around warfare, and I think they're just older and wiser." Rutherford explained before adding:

The show in itself, Sharon [Gilham] who does costume, Davina [Lamont] – hair and makeup, Thomas [Napper] who came in to direct the first block, set a new standard and set a precedent that the show needed to be bigger, a bit darker and a bit more mature in its time as well.

The actor further explained how the difference between the first and second seasons would be noticeable from the start: "In terms of where the characters are, there's a little bit of a time jump. In Season 1, there's a lot of world-building to do. We had to explain these expansive books and then set the parameters that Robert Jordan had set in those books. As we come into Season 2, the characters are a bit older, a bit wiser, and that naivety of, “We just want to go back home,” is gone. They've kind of accepted their place in this prophecy."

Since The Wheel of Time began, it was evident that these characters were headed towards a destiny that wasn't going to be kind to everyone. For instance, Moiraine was on a mission to find the latest incarnation of the Dragon to protect the world from the Dark One. Her quest would eventually lead to her losing her connection to the One Power at the end of Season 1, a devastating turn of events for the Aes Sedai.

What Will Happen to Perrin?

Perrin is unique in a world filled with characters possessing special abilities; over the course of the seasons, we've seen his strong relationship with wolves and how he can even use some of their abilities to his advantage sometimes. Since it was suspected that he could be the Dragon Reborn, he was always a person of interest to the Aes Sedai. However, the second season has seen Perrin and his friends on different paths, with Perrin on a brutal and dangerous journey so far. With Perrin coming face-to-face with the Seanchan, viewers are reminded that no one is safe during the second season of the successful book adaptation.