The Big Picture The second season of The Wheel of Time introduces new faces and a new actor for the character Mat Cauthon, played by Dónal Finn.

Finn feels blessed to join the expansive and imaginative world of the series and is grateful for the supportive cast.

Mat's fate depends on Moiraine's next moves and their paths may cross again as she searches for a solution to her severed connection to the One Power.

The second season of The Wheel of Time has just premiered on Prime Video, continuing the journey of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she fights to protect a world that becomes increasingly dangerous with every episode that passes. The new installment also introduces new faces who will play crucial roles alongside old characters, and in the case of Mat Cauthon — an old character with a new face who remains pivotal to the story.

Dónal Finn, stepped into the role of Mat Cauthon in the new season, taking over from Barney Harris who played the character in Season 1. During an interview conducted before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Finn spoke with Collider's Carly Lane about his experience of joining the cast of the series:

It's a blessing. It's a phenomenal cast to join and to step into, and we had the privilege of working on the show and then getting to watch Season 1 and learning just how colossal and exciting what we were stepping into was whilst filming it. Also, it's just a gift for an actor to be coming into something so expansive, so imaginative, and far-reaching that I think it requires exercising your imaginative muscles to get into the stakes of their day-to-day lives and the scope of the rules of this universe.

The actor then added, "It's loads of fun to play, and I'm really grateful to be stepping into such a phenomenally supportive and talented cast." Fortunately for Finn, it appears that he will keep the role for as long as his character has a presence in The Wheel of Time. Due to his relevance to the story and his importance to the Wheel's pattern, the future of Mat could be crucial to what happens to Moiraine in the future.

Image via Prime Video

The first season of The Wheel of Time introduced Mat as a very different character from the one seen in Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's books, with the team behind the television adaptation taking their liberties with how the character would fit into the puzzle. That trend could continue in the second installment of the series, specially considering that Moiraine sent the Red Ajah after Mat by the time the first season reached its conclusion. Things aren't what they appeared to be for the powerful young man.

What Will Mat and Moiraine Cross Paths in Season 2?

While Mat is a very special character in The Wheel of Time world, his fate depends entirely on what Moiraine's next moves. The protagonist of the story had apparently healed Mat from the influence of the dagger he stole from Shadar Logoth, but it appears the dagger might still have a hold on Mat based on glimpses seen in Season 2. Since Moiraine is currently out looking for a solution to her severed connection to the One Power, it's hard to predict when and where their paths might cross again, but it will certainly be interesting to see.