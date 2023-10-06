Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 ends with a huge battle through the streets of Falme between the Whitecloaks, the Seanchan, and our heroes — but the bloody chaos contains many twists and turns. Bringing the main characters together for the first time in Season 2, the finale, "What Was Meant To Be," covers a lot of ground, from the death of memorable characters to the fulfillment of prophecy. With so much action in rapid succession, the finale is full of impactful moments and major changes.

As Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Mat (Dónal Finn), and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) conclude the second installment of their journey, they face dangers they never have before — but unlike Season 1, they are able to fight together. Thanks to the emergence of mysterious new enemies, the heroes are not in a perfect place, but they are, perhaps, better off than before. Although the story is over for now, the finale ensures that there is still plenty left ahead in Season 3 and beyond — but until the show returns, there's a lot to discuss!

'The Wheel of Time's Season 2 Finale Brings Everyone Together for All-Out War

The ultimate confrontation with the Seanchan has been a long time coming. They appeared at the beginning of the season, taking villages and invading the west unchecked. So it's unsurprising that the Whitecloaks take it upon themselves to root out these foreigners. But the heroes are on neither side of the battle. The Whitecloaks hate anything to do with magic, including Perrin's connection to the wolves, and the Seanchan have enslaved their friends. But Perrin makes a particular enemy of the Whitecloaks. Known to them after his capture in Season 1, Perrin is attacked on sight. This danger sends his loyal wolf friend Hopper rushing in to save him. One high-ranking Whitecloak, Geofram Bornhald (Stuart Graham), slays Hopper, enraging Perrin, who gets revenge, killing Geofram himself and making an enemy out of Bornhald's son, Dain (Jay Duffy). Yet that rivalry will have to wait.

The battle looks bleak for the greatly outnumbered heroes until magical help comes along. In the midst of the fight, Mat finds Perrin, providing a sweet moment as well as handing off the Horn of Valere to Mat, who sounds the legendary artifact in a moment of desperation. He calls forth the Heroes of the Horn from beyond the grave, remembering that when not in the Pattern, he is one of them. The heroes include Artur Hawkwing (Adrian Bouchet), Amaresu (Helen Tran), and even Uno (Guy Roberts), who was one of the first killed in the Seanchan invasion. The Horn's heroes fight beside Mat and his friends, changing the tide of the battle with their talents and inability to die.

'The Wheel of Time's Season 2 Finale Features Several Bloody Confrontations

Not all the main characters are in the streets. Egwene, still held captive as a damane, is taken to the top of the tower and compelled to rain destruction down on the Whitecloaks, but her defiance reaches a head as the tower is attacked. Debris falls on her and her sul'dam, Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones), giving Egwene an opening. She finds an empty a'dam and puts it onto Renna, earning a laugh as the woman explains that the ter'angreal only works on women who can channel. Yet Egwene has realized sul'dam do have the spark — they are just not as strong as a damane. Shattering Renna's worldview is not all Egwene does. With a sul'dam's power over Renna, she demands her own release before killing Renna for good measure and securing her freedom.

Rand makes it to Egwene, hoping to save her, but Ishamael (Fares Fares) follows him. Knocking out Egwene, he uses another group of damane waiting just off-shore to shield Rand, preventing him from fighting as he tries to tempt the Dragon Reborn to swear himself to the Dark. Mat reaches the tower in an effort to save Rand and throws his makeshift spear at Ishamael, but the Forsaken's body is an illusion, and the blade hits Rand instead, stabbing Rand as Min (Kae Alexander) saw in her vision. As Mat rushes to Rand, Egwene rises to face Ishamael. Though she manages to hold her own against the Forsaken, Ishamael is stronger. In the aftermath, the others join, putting all five Emond's Fielders in the same place. Elayne (Ceara Coveney) heals Rand with the One Power while Perrin uses his shield to defend Egwene. Elsewhere, Moiraine attacks the damane who are shielding Rand, freeing him to fight Ishamael himself. With a powerful strike that wields both the One Power and his heron-mark blade, Rand kills Ishamael, who turns to dust as he fades away. But is the Forsaken actually dead?

Rand Fulfills Several Prophecies in 'The Wheel of Time's Season 2 Finale

Season 2 has mentioned the prophecies of the Dragon Reborn multiple times, and the finale sees a few come to fruition. Moiraine wanted Rand to go to Falme because that's where he is supposed to publicly announce himself with a fiery banner in the sky. So, in their victory, Moiraine provides just that, producing a dragon made of fire that climbs around the tower, drawing the eyes of everyone in the city and proclaiming Rand the Dragon Reborn. Less dramatically, he receives the first of the two marks mentioned in the prophecy as he kills Ishamael — a heron burned into his hand.

But the Karaethon Cycle isn't the only prophecy about Rand. The Aiel have their own legend that they've been trying to track down. Perrin has brought Aviendha (Ayoola Smart) and her two fellow Maidens of the Spear, Bain (Ragga Ragnars) and Chiad (Maja Simonsen), to Falme with him, but as they watch the dragon in the sky, they have a different realization. Muttering about the Car'a'carn, their chief of chiefs, they display an equal reverence for the sign as those marveling at the return of the Dragon.

'The Wheel of Time' Introduces a New Villain at the End of Season 2

The very end of The Wheel of Times Season 2 finale introduces a new villain. With Ishamael gone, Rand may grow complacent, but there are twelve other Forsaken, and only Lanfear (Natasha O'Keefe) has appeared yet. Moghedien (Laia Costa) is next, coming to threaten Lanfear to stay away from Rand. Known as the Spider, Moghedien is remembered as a spy and saboteur. She claims she and the other members of the Forsaken, who were released from their seals by Ishamael prior to his death, have plans for Rand and his friends, which puts them in danger unbeknownst to them yet. This final scene shows that even Lanfear fears for the heroes in Moghedien's sights, meaning the conflict is far from over.

