The Wheel of Time's return has been a long time coming. The Prime Video fantasy show based on Robert Jordan's lengthy book series has returned for Season 2 several months after it left off, reintroducing the lead characters in different circumstances than they were last seen. Though not much has happened in the intervening time, the threats are growing. The description of the aptly named Episode 1, "A Taste of Solitude," says the characters find themselves isolated, which is clear from the beginning. Scattered and alone, they all face their own trials as the world is thrown into chaos from every corner.

The premiere opens with a scene released several days earlier showing a young girl (Amy Sharp) seeing trolloc approaching and running inside to hide, interrupting a meeting of the Darkfriends led by the Dark One's right hand (Fares Fares). The girl hides under the table, looking for her mother; she sees a Black Aes Sedai ring, the distinctive Seanchan garb, Padan Fain (Johann Myers), and many others. The people around the table discuss the Dragon Reborn, confirming Rand's (Josha Stradowski) new identity and establishing their goal to recruit him. The meeting's leader says Rand freed him and is now hiding. But the girl's distraction pauses the meeting, and the Dark One's lieutenant gives her a lesson on what makes a monster, saying he receives that title, among others, because it inspires fear. Asking her philosophical questions of right and wrong, he brings the girl to the trollocs waiting outside and encourages her to touch one. The child overcomes her fear and laughs.

Moiraine Has a New Life in 'Wheel of Time' Season 2

Out of the Aes Sedai blue, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) carries buckets of water for a bath, heating it with fire and her own endurance rather than the One Power. After losing her abilities at the end of Season 1, her life looks very different, but her ever-loyal Warder Lan (Daniel Henney) has remained with her. As he practices with his sword, he sees a rider approaching to visit Moiraine, to the surprise of the Aes Sedai Verin (Meera Syal) and Adeleas (Nila Aalia), who they are staying with. The visitor from Illian, Bayle Domon (Julian Lewis Jones), complains about having to come such a distance, but Moiraine is unamused. She tells Lan to leave the room before her mysterious discussion with Domon.

Domon shows Moiraine a broken heartstone, which shouldn't be possible given that cuendillar is indestructible. Though she tries to be subtle, she is intrigued. Domon also claims to be in possession of a poem, and he offers to sell it to her. He is frustrated that Moiraine has people following him, yet she denies it, seeming to believe that they are Fades based on Domon's description and telling him to run. Moiraine buys the poem but not the heartstone, though she also gives Domon extra money for any necessary provisions so he can make a quick departure. Meanwhile, Lan admits to his fellow Warder, Tomas (Heikko Deutschmann), that he is struggling as a result of not being able to feel his bond with Moiraine anymore and believes she wants him to leave, yet he still worries about her. He confronts her after Domon leaves, angry that she is pushing him away, but Moiraine doesn't react to his outburst.

The other Aes Sedai try to convince Lan to give Moiraine space, since she is struggling with the loss of her power. They remind him that despite the violence of being stilled, Moiraine is fighting every day that she continues to live. They urge Lan to listen to her, and he takes the advice, bringing Moiraine her dinner as an apology — but he finds the room empty, as Moiraine has left in the night on horseback. Running into a Fade alone, she is at a disadvantage without the One Power but kills it anyway, only to be stabbed by its companion. Lan arrives in time to save her, but barely, fighting off several Fades before being hurt. As the Fade closes in on Lan and Moiraine, Verin, Adeleas, and Tomas come to the rescue with the One Power — but their narrow escape doesn't stop Lan from taking offense that Moiraine went off alone, without him for backup.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Returns to the White Tower

Egwene (Madeleine Madden), now a novice hoping to work her way to become an Aes Sedai, performs the job of a servant, collecting dirty dishes and trash. In the kitchens, she meets Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), who is less than satisfied with their new role. The Aes Sedai Alanna Mosvani (Priyanka Bose) gives them and the other novices a lesson in channeling, asking them to purify the dirty water Egwene has been carrying and refusing to let them leave until they drink it. Egwene makes the task harder for herself by splitting her focus, but the stubborn Nynaeve does nothing. Struggling with a block, Nynaeve cannot use the One Power like other novices despite her great potential. Rather than listening to Alanna, Nynaeve refuses, drinking the dirty water instead.

Afterward, Alanna meets with other Aes Sedai, including the Mistress of Novices, Sheriam Bayanar (Rima Te Wiata), to discuss what to do with Nynaeve. Many have tried to teach her, and many have failed. The Red Sister Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) recommends herself, despite the fact that she has been banned from instructing after letting a novice die. Sheriam initially denies her as there are too few novices, and they cannot risk losing even one — but the world is in a desperate state with trollocs running rampant, a hunt for the Horn of Valere, and rumors of a more powerful false Dragon in existence. Hesitantly, Sheriam agrees to let Liandrin talk to Nynaeve, but not train her.

Later, Egwene meets with Alanna, concerned about her training. She struggles to quiet her focus, and Alanna insists she relax — but Alanna's advice makes Egwene uncomfortable when she first confuses the novice's question for being about juggling multiple sexual relationships. When Egwene awkwardly corrects her misunderstanding, Alanna gives her more specific advice and advises her to let go of perfectionism. Meanwhile, Nynaeve finds more success in training with Alanna's Warders. They tell her to remember why she came to the White Tower, and that will help her through. Later, Nynaeve continues to practice her channeling alone when Liandrin comes to talk to her, suggesting Nynaeve is wasting time with the sword as the One Power is much more effective. Liandrin demonstrates her power, trapping Nynaeve with wind, drawing out Nynaeve's power by making her angry — but Liandrin's methods and explanation come off as a threat rather than a lesson.

Perrin Is On the Hunt in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) writes a letter to Egwene and Nynaeve before he and the Ogier Loial (Hammed Animashaun) continue on their journey. Believing Rand is dead and Mat (Dónal Finn) still missing, Perrin feels very alone — yet he and Loial choose to travel with a Shienaran group hunting the legendary Horn of Valere and Padan Fain. The group includes Uno Nomesta (Guy Roberts), a tracker who thinks highly of his abilities.

The party approaches Elyas (Gary Beadle), who has distinctive yellow eyes. He takes them to the site of an attack by the Darkfriends. Perrin's eyes briefly glow gold, like Elyas's, and he sees what happened and that a child survived. They follow the carriage to the body of a Shienaran Darkfriend and decide to bury the dead before moving on. Perrin questions the idea of burying a traitor, but the group's leader, Ingtar (Gregg Chilingirian), calmly explains that he refuses to give in to anger. Perrin admits that he is angry about what Fain did to the Two Rivers and worries about what he will do when he sees the peddler again — but Ingtar advises restraint and points out that Fain may have had a reason for his actions.

'The Wheel of Time's Season 2 Premiere Reveals a Few Missing Friends

Together in the White Tower, Nynaeve and Egwene open Perrin's letter, in which he regrets their separation, especially on the anniversary of the day they left the Two Rivers. Later, Liandrin reads the same letter to a captive Mat, who has not been seen since he left the group at the Waygate in Season 1 and Moiraine sent the Red Ajah after him. In her reading, Liandrin purposefully leaves out the mention of him in Perrin's letter as a manipulation. Mat claims he hasn't touched the dagger from Shadar Logoth again, but Liandrin still treats him as a threat. Alone, Mat loosens a brick in the wall of his room, slowly working towards an escape. Perrin celebrates Bel Tine on his own, mourning his wife and friends. Egwene and Nynaeve set out their own lantern for Rand. Elsewhere, in an unknown location, Rand hangs his own lantern, alive and well, though no one else knows it — yet.

