Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time encompasses several stories, each one more dangerous than the last. Season 2, Episode 2, "Strangers and Friends," brought many villains into play and ended with each character facing threats. From Nynaeve's (Zoë Robins) impending test to Mat's (Dónal Finn) captivity, no character is particularly safe, but Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) was left in the worst position when the Seanchan invaded the village where he was and overcame their small force, bringing along the Dark One's most trusted servant, Ishamael (Fares Fares).

Episode 3, "What Might Be," resumes his story in the same place. Though they are the captives of the Seanchan, Perrin and Loial (Hammed Animashaun) know nothing about their mysterious culture. Taking several girls away from the rest, they announce they are taking back their own land. When told to pledge themselves to the Seanchan empire, Uno (Guy Roberts) fights back, refusing to swear their sacred oaths, and is ruthlessly killed. The rest of the Shienarans bow, but Perrin hesitates before giving in. Now, sworn to the Seanchan and Ishamael, Perrin's quest is sidetracked. Perrin later finds himself in a carriage with Ishamael, who warns him about his future with the Seanchan. Ishamael can sense something different about him and reveals himself before a pack of wolves attacks the caravan. Ishamael claims to have control of Perrin's wolf side just before Elyas (Gary Beadle) shows up to free him, and Perrin makes his escape with the wolves.

RELATED: 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Review: A Darker, Fractured, More Thrilling Turn for the Series

Rand Struggles to Control His Power in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Rand (Josha Stradowski) gets to know Logain (Álvaro Morte), who sees through his disguise, recognizing him from their brief encounter in Tar Valon and knowing Rand can channel. Rand asks how to control his powers, and Logain agrees if Rand brings him a bottle of Ghealdanin red wine. As he looks, he gets Selene's (Natasha O'Keeffe) help. They sneak into a high society party in Cairhien where they earn a lot of attention. In his short time there, Rand witnesses the nobles working against each other with shrewd and unfeeling political minds, which angers him. Selene finds the wine, and Rand makes a quick exit to return to Logain. After all of Rand's hard work, Logain admits there is no stopping it. Still convinced he is the Dragon Reborn, Logain is no less mad than when he had access to the corrupted One Power. Rand gives up on his hope of getting help in controlling his channeling. That night, Rand cannot suppress his power and burns down part of the inn he's been living in.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Forces Nynaeve to Face Her Fears

Image via Prime Video

Nynaeve faces her trials to become an Accepted, which requires her to enter a series of arches, known as ter'angreal, and face her greatest fears three times. Several Aes Sedai from different Ajah stand witness and explain the rules, including Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and the Mistress of Novices Sheriam (Rima Te Wiata). Despite the danger, Nynaeve only has three tries before being kicked out of the Tower, and some novices have been lost in this process. Yet Nynaeve accepts the challenge.

She enters the first arch, which blocks her power, and finds herself home with her father (Jonathan Hawkins) and holding a poisonous plant. He washes it from her hands just before they are attacked. Her mother (Melissa James) saves them, but too many are in pursuit. They close her in a cellar alone as they die. Nynaeve wants to help, but her only way out appears, and she takes it. Shaken, Nynaeve returns to the Aes Sedai that sent her through the ter'angreal only to be pushed on to the next. This time, she comes to the Two Rivers to see an illness spreading through the village because she left. Natti Cauthon (Juliet Howland), now the Wisdom, is unprepared to heal them, nor does Nynaeve have the One Power to do so. She waits with Tam (Michael McElhatton), Rand's father, as he dies but must leave him to return. Unsure if the experience was real, Nynaeve begs for help, but the Aes Sedai won't listen to her fears. Instead, they send her on to the third arch.

Next, she floats through a void in a red dress as Lan's (Daniel Henney) voice compliments her over the screaming. Nynaeve emerges from the arch with blood on her hands and dress, but she cannot remember what happened. But she passed the test, and the Aes Sedai pronounce her an Accepted. Horrified by the experience, Nynaeve rejects the ring and title, choosing instead to leave the White Tower. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) begs her to stay, but Nynaeve insists her friend no longer needs protection. While upset, Egwene understands — and as she leaves the city, Nynaeve meets Lan, who offers to accompany her to the Two Rivers. But then the door opens, offering her a way out of the final arch. Nynaeve doesn't take the only way out, failing to become an Accepted. The Aes Sedai, waiting for Nynaeve back in the Tower, give up, and Sheriam blames Liandrin for pushing Nynaeve too fast.

Egwene Is Left Reeling After Nynaeve's Disappearance in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Egwene and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) look for Nynaeve in the Tower, but find Sheriam instead. Sheriam explains that Nynaeve was lost in the arches and is dead, but understandably, Egwene doesn't take the news well, yelling at Elayne when she learns she cannot save Nynaeve. Egwene confronts Liandrin, claiming this was her plan. Quickly transitioning from mourning to threats, Liandrin tells Egwene to know her place, but Egwene only leaves with more anger.

Mat wakes up to a mourning Liandrin. Upset over Nynaeve's fate, she lets Mat go free, telling him Egwene needs a friend. Mat expects a trap, but Liandrin claims that her time wasted on Mat cost Nynaeve her life. She takes one last chance to belittle Mat, accusing him of deserting his friends and saying he doesn't matter, essentially voicing Mat's worst thoughts. Out of his cell, Mat finds Egwene but cannot talk to her. Unsure of where to go, Mat returns to his cell and frees Min (Kae Alexander), who convinces him to follow her. Mat and Min prepare for a journey, stealing provisions and horses. Min visits Liandrin before they leave, revealing she is working for the Aes Sedai to end Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) power over her, but their plan for Mat is unclear.

Egwene goes to the arches, trying to open them herself and save Nynaeve. Elayne follows, telling her it's hopeless, insisting that this isn't what Nynaeve would want. Egwene still refuses to leave, and Elayne offers to stay the night. Inside the ter'angreal, Nynaeve finds herself in a utopian Two Rivers with Lan, their daughter, Perrin, and Mat. But the news from Egwene of nearby trolloc attacks worries her. Trollocs attack their home, killing the others. In her anger, Nynaeve channels despite being in the ter'angreal, and the door to return opens again. Trying to take her daughter with her, Nynaeve leaves the ter'angreal, appearing alone but alive, where she finds Egwene and Elayne, and collapses into Egwene's arms, sobbing.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 are now available to stream on Prime Video.