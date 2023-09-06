The Big Picture In an exclusive sneak peek of The Wheel of Time's second season, Lan and Alanna share a light-hearted lunch, with hints that Alanna may not be the best chef.

After parting ways with Moiraine, Lan is trying to figure out where his life will go without her.

Collider is delighted to partner with Prime Video to bring you this exclusive sneak peek at Episode 4 of The Wheel of Time's second season, entitled "Daughter of the Night." The fan-favorite series returned for a second season with a three-episode premiere to great acclaim, and now the plot of the season is beginning to ramp up. The light-hearted and fun clip features Lan (Daniel Henney) and Alanna Mosvani (Priyanka Bose), and a hint that the mighty Alanna may be many things, but perhaps a great chef isn't one of them if rumors about the amount of salt in her food are to be believed.

Alanna is teased for "bringing home a new man" in the form of Lan, who joins her Warders, Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) and Maksim (Taylor Napier) at the table for lunch, while Lan adjusts to his new life. Lan, having been cut off from Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), is feeling troubled and distant about the break in their bond and finds himself tailed by Alanna when he goes to relieve himself, before the two chat about how Alanna has no time for small talk, reminding Lan that the bond between he and Moiraine was not broken, but that Moiraine took it from him. She then asks Lan to join her, Ihvon, and Maksim in their return to the White Tower.

Tell Us More About Alanna and Her Warders

Image via Amazon Studios

Alanna is an Arefellian and serves as an Aes Sedai within the esteemed Green Ajah. She is known for her dual nature, recognized equally for her benevolence and her fiery temper. Unlike many of her fellow Aes Sedai who bond a single Warder, Alanna stands out by sharing her bond with two Warders, Ihvon and Maksim. Their complex relationship is a blend of love, intimacy, and mutual respect, forging them into a formidable force on the battlefield.

Alanna's Warder bond with Ihvon and Maksim is unusual in its intimacy, and their connection extends beyond duty—they are romantically involved, forming an intensely passionate trio. Ihvon and Maksim playfully jest about feeling "worn out" as her Warders, not-so-subtly alluding to the "intensity" of their physical relationship

The first season and first three episodes of the second season are now available to stream on Prime Video. Episode 4 of The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 8. You can catch the exclusive clip of the episode, featuring Lan and Alanna, down below: