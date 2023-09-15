Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of The Wheel of Time.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time includes many cultures, from the fierce Shienarans to the calculating Cairhienins. Yet Episode 5, "Damane," broadens the show's horizons by exploring the Seanchan in greater detail and introducing more of the Aiel. Episode 4, "Daughter of the Night," leaves a few cliffhangers, including the capture of Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Elayne (Ceara Coveney). Picking up as Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) holds them captive, Episode 5 continues the journey by having the Aes Sedai admit to her involvement with the Dark One. Liandrin tries to openly recruit Nynaeve, but now Nynaeve knows her true cause and refuses to listen, pointing out that Liandrin's sacrifices haven't earned her much.

Liandrin delivers the girls to Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), the Seanchan woman who led the attack and captured Perrin (Marcus Rutherford). Yet the Aes Sedai expresses disapproval of the Seanchan's enslavement of girls who can channel. The Seanchan control their channelers, the damane, with an a'dam leash and collar, which is the fate awaiting the three women. But as she leaves, Liandrin cuts the robes that bind Nynaeve in a slight display of mercy (or just hate for Suroth). Yet Nynaeve cannot channel, as she suffers from a block. Elayne channels instead. They run, and Nynaeve and Elayne escape, but Egwene is captured.

Elayne and Nynaeve make it to Falme, but their list of friends to save has grown. The two girls cannot find Perrin and Loial (Hammed Animashaun), who supposedly were taken there, nor do they see Egwene. The Seanchan occupy the city, and Nynaeve and Elayne are attacked before they can do anything. They awaken in the home of a hiding Aes Sedai, Ryma (Nyokabi Gethaiga), who warns them of the dangers of the Seanchan.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Shows the Spreading Suspicion About the Black Ajah

Verin (Meera Syal) returns to the White Tower, catching up with her fellow members of the Brown Ajah, including Yasicca (Kate Leung). As they talk, Verin asks her friends for news of what's been happening in Tar Valon, specifically about Egwene and Nynaeve. She also visits Sheriam (Rima Te Wiata), looking for girls from the Two Rivers, pointing out that they and Elayne are gone. However, Sheriam has an unremembered record of them being signed out to visit Elayne's home. Verin convinces Sheriam to leave her office long enough for Yasicca to sneak in and look through the records, identifying a tremor in the notation that suggests Sheriam made it under a weave of compulsion and revealing to Verin that there is a member of the Black Ajah at the White Tower.

Upon Liandrin's return to the Tower, Verin confronts the Red sister. Despite Verin's subtle questioning about the missing girls, Liandrin holds onto her alibi, claiming she heard that the non-existent caravan holding the girls was attacked on the road and feigning concern for their well-being.

The Seanchan's Importance Grows in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Lady Suroth is called in front of Lord Turak (Daniel Francis). She brings Ishamael (Fares Fares) with her and displays Loial and her Shienaran prisoners as well. Turak claims the Seanchan want to unite the world to fight the Shadow, but Suroth has jeopardized the mission with her over-ambitious conquest. Suroth is barred from the court's council for her carelessness, and the punishment includes chopping off her long fingernails. Ishamael, who has been working closely with Suroth, offers Turak an ancient gift for his collection, and Padan Fain (Johann Myers) delivers the Horn of Valere. Turak claims that with this prize, the whole world will belong to the Seanchan. Suroth discusses the events with Ishamael and wishes to kill Turak for the punishment she received. But Ishamael advises patience. With a small threat, Suroth remembers herself, submitting to the Forsaken.

Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) meets with Ishamael in the dream world known as Tel'aran'rhiod, who knows that Lanfear's attempt to turn Rand (Josha Stradowski) failed. Ishamael reveals that the Dark One talks only to him, and unlike the selfish Forsaken, he sided with the Dark One to stop suffering by stopping the Wheel itself. While Ishamael knows what Lanfear wants, Lanfear has a knowledge of his plan that few share. Yet, each expects the other to betray them at the first opportunity. Ishamael claims to have Rand's friends where he wants them, gaining control over them to torment Rand.

Turak calls Ishamael to another meeting, questioning where he came from and his swift rise to power. But Ishamael has impressed the Seanchan lord by providing the Horn of Valere, and he turns that into a chance to get Suroth back in his good graces by delivering Egwene to become a damane. Egwene is collared and forced to submit to the Seanchan.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Introduces a Deeper Look at Aiel Culture

Perrin continues traveling with Elyas (Gary Beadle) and the wolves, trying to learn what being a wolfbrother means. He is shocked to discover that Elyas is taking him away from his captured friends. Perrin's anger nearly causes a fight with the wolves before he leaves, but Elyas insists he cannot run from what he is. The wolf Hopper follows Perrin as he goes to find his friends. Perrin sneaks back into the town to bury Uno (Guy Roberts), who was murdered by the Seanchan, but finds a live Aiel prisoner, Aviendha (Ayoola Smart). But the Whitecloaks have taken control of the city, and Perrin is forced to stay the night in the town, though he narrowly avoids a second encounter with Eamon Valda (Abdul Salis). Mistrusting the Whitecloaks, Perrin chooses to set Aviendha free. The Aiel hesitates at his help but agrees to go until they are surrounded by Whitecloaks. Aviendha hides her face behind a veil and defeats the Whitecloaks with only a little help from Perrin — but Perrin convinces her to spare Dain Bornhald (Jay Duffy), who helped him when he first arrived.

While on the run, Aviendha explains the misconceptions about her culture to Perrin. She comes from what he calls the Waste, but Aviendha refers to it as the Three-Fold Land. Though the Aiel rarely leave their home, Aviendha is searching for the prophesied leader of her people, the Car'a'carn. Yet she claims she will follow Perrin, as he saved her life, and now she owes him a debt of honor she refers to as "ji'e'toh." Perrin decides to go to Falme, where his friends were taken, and Aviendha is duty-bound to follow.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Reunites Moiraine and Rand

After Episode 4 reveals that Selene is Lanfear, Rand and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) run from the Forsaken, who heals quickly and chases them. Moiraine and Rand find horses, commandeering them in the name of the White Tower and taking the woman at the stable along. To keep Lanfear from following, Moiraine kills the remaining horse, but Lanfear kills another traveler on horseback and follows close behind. Moiraine and Rand hide in the woods, watching Lanfear pass by before retracing their steps. Rand asks for the truth, and Moiraine informs him that, at the Eye of the World in Season 1, they set Ishamael free. Lanfear discovers their trick and sews the mouth of the stablekeeper they left behind shut before turning around.

Moiraine tells Rand about Lanfear and the danger she can pose if they sleep due to her power over Tel'aran'rhiod. She also informs him that she cannot use the One Power. Returning to Cairhien, they meet Moiraine's nephew, Barthanes Damodred (Will Tudor), who is preparing to wed the Queen Galldrain. Before leaving again, Moiraine talks to her sister Anvaere (Lindsay Duncan), who can see Moiraine's doubts. Anvaere knows little of Moiraine's situation but repeats the advice Moiraine gave her as a child, suggesting that Moiraine ask herself if Rand truly needs her protection as Moiraine believes. Moiraine decides to stay with her sister and enacts a bold plan, allowing Rand to sleep and encounter Lanfear in Tel'aran'rhiod, as the Forsaken has had the opportunity to hurt him and never did. Remembering the stories of Lanfear's love for Lews Therin, Moiraine figures out what she wants with Rand and hopes to use it against her. Rand agrees to Moiraine's plan, finding himself trapped in a literal wheel in a dreamscape with Lanfear.

