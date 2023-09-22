Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time has many characters spread throughout the fantasy world, but none are in a good place. The heroes realize their mistake in splitting up because they must find each other again. Season 2, Episode 5, "Damane," left each in a dire situation with Egwene (Madeleine Madden) captured, Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) in hiding, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) chasing his captured friends to Falme, Mat (Dónal Finn) unknowingly following an evil plan, and Rand (Josha Stradowski) and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) attempting to confront a member of the Forsaken. Season 2, Episode 6, "Eyes Without Pity," picks up where the previous episode left off, although Perrin and his wolves don't appear.

Instead, this episode centers on Cairhien and Falme, bringing the characters closer together than they have been all season — but it briefly travels to Tar Valon, where Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) has returned after turning Egwene, Nynaeve, and Elayne over to the Seanchan. While singing to her elderly and dying son, Aludran (Vladimír Javorský), she gets an unexpected visitor: Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe). The Forsaken questions Liandrin's choice to work for Ishamael (Fares Fares) in spite of her hatred for men and reminds the Aes Sedai of her past. Revealing that Liandrin became a Darkfriend and member of the Black Ajah in order to keep her son alive, Lanfear kills Aludran before reminding Liandrin that she cannot retract her oaths to the Dark.

Several Rescue Missions Are Planned in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

The Ogier, Loial (Hammed Animashaun), is forced to serve the Seanchan nobles, namely Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), who demands Loial sing for her and her friends in spite of the fact that Ogier treesinging isn't meant to be performative. Yet he does so, and a decorative plant in the room grows before their eyes. Everyone applauds as if it's a great party trick, but Loial leaves as quickly as he can. Meanwhile, Loial's fellow captive, the Shienarian lord Ingtar (Gregg Chillin), has been keeping an ear out for information about the Horn of Valere and Egwene's whereabouts. Though Ingtar is still prioritizing the Horn over what he considers the Ogier's hopeless mission, Loial insists they can save Egwene too.

Nynaeve and Elayne are in hiding in Falme, hoping to escape the notice of the Seanchan army while they figure out how to save their friends. Ryma (Nyokabi Gethaiga), a Yellow Ajah who came to investigate events in the city along with several other Aes Sedai, is revealed to be the one giving them sanctuary, but the girls debate whether they should trust her after their recent betrayal by Liandrin. They eventually admit the truth to Ryma about how they got to Falme, exposing Liandrin as a member of the Black Ajah. Ryma explains what she's learned about the Seanchan and their intention to conquer the world, and adds that several of her Aes Sedai sisters were either captured or killed to obtain that information.

Ryma tries to send Nynaeve and Elayne back to the White Tower so they can inform the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), about what's happening in Falme, but they refuse to leave without Egwene. The Yellow Ajah also reveals that she has one of the Seanchan's collars, known as a'dams in her possession, but doesn't know how to open it, and that the only way to save Egwene is to understand the device. Investigating the a'dam reveals that it is a ter'angreal. As they use the One Power on the a'dam, Nynaeve senses that it needs to be healed, but that requires being placed on a woman — yet in the process, Nynaeve channels too much power, leading to one of the Seanchan's damane sensing their whereabouts. When the Seanchan arrive, Ryma insists the younger women remain hidden so they can still save Egwene, as she and her Warder Basan (Bentley Kalu) try to take on the Seanchan themselves. Tragically, Basan is killed, while Ryma is collared as a damane and captured, and all Nynaeve and Elayne can do is look on in horror.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Has a Grim Fate in Store for Egwene

The Seanchan sul'dam, Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones), explains the life of a damane to a collared Egwene, using violence as a lesson. Claiming she wants a friendship with her damane, Renna uses the a'dam to hurt and manipulate Egwene. When the sul'dam leaves, Egwene tries to steal the bracelet that controls her, hoping to escape, but she cannot get close, and the attempt makes her sick. Egwene dreams of escape, but the sul'dam's power over her makes it impossible. Slowly, Egwene learns what the a'dam does to her. She feels the sul'dam's pain, cannot hurt the other woman, and cannot touch anything that her mind considers a weapon — even the pitcher she wants to throw at Renna. Though every attempt to get free ends in pain for Egwene, she tries anyway. Renna continually reminds her that she is damane, not a person and trains Egwene ruthlessly, yet Egwene keeps fighting.

Egwene tries to communicate with the woman in the next cell, but she only mutters the rules of the a'dam, ignoring Egwene's questions. Renna's brutal training continues, but this time, she convinces Egwene to channel under careful instruction, giving Egwene a brief rest from her torment. Yet Egwene still views the pitcher as a weapon and cannot touch it. Angered by the lack of progress, Renna beats Egwene. In the next training session, when Egwene still can't pour the water, Renna hangs her by the a'dam, nearly letting Egwene die because of her resistance to the sul'dam's demands. Finally, Egwene's stubbornness breaks, and she pours the water, submitting to her role as a damane. As Egwene cries over her compliance, the woman in the next cell — who is revealed to be Maigan (Sandy McDade) — commends her, saying Egwene resisted longer than a sitter of the Blue Ajah.

The Amyrlin Seat Returns to 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

As planned with Moiraine in the previous episode, Rand visits Lanfear in Tel'aran'rhiod, hoping to trick her and gain answers. With total control over the dream realm, Lanfear has the upper hand, only revealing what she wants to about Ishamael's plans. While Rand has pushed away his friends, Ishamael has been planning to turn them to the Dark and use them to control Rand. Rand falls for Lanfear's manipulation, agreeing to meet her condition that he stay away from Moiraine.

Lan (Daniel Henney) travels with Alanna (Priyanka Bose) and her Warders, Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) and Maksim (Taylor Napier), camping at a temple of the Forsaken. They plan to return to the White Tower, but Lan claims to need permission for himself, as he and Moiraine were banned last season. During the night, he tries to depart unnoticed, but Ihvon and Maksim stop him, accusing him of being a Darkfriend because of the poem about Lanfear they found in his things. Alanna recognizes that Lan lied about needing permission in order to learn Siuan's location, increasing her suspicions. She interrogates him, forcing Lan to admit they've found the Dragon Reborn. Later on, Siuan's carriage is stopped by Lan, who tells her about Moiraine.

Despite Barthanes's (Will Tudor) attempts at kindness, Moiraine clashes with her family. When Anvaere (Lindsay Duncan) tries to kick Moiraine out, Moiraine threatens to use her right as the Damodred heir to take over the house. Moiraine tries to compose a letter to Siuan, explaining her stilling. When tensions cool, Moiraine apologizes to Barthanes just as Anvaere announces the Amyrlin Seat has arrived in Cairhien and is demanding an audience.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Reunites Rand and Mat

On his own, Rand suffers from nightmares as Ishamael appears to him, claiming that he's still a danger to his friends given Rand's impending madness from channeling. Attempting to earn his trust, Lanfear sends Ishamael away and explains about Tel'aran'rhiod, even offering to show Rand anyone he wants to see. When he chooses Egwene, Lanfear brings Rand to Falme through the World of Dreams, where he learns about Egwene's imprisonment by the Seanchan. Rand begs Lanfear to tell him where to find Egwene, and she claims Ishamael has her (which isn't a total lie). Later, Rand returns to Logain (Álvaro Morte), asking him to teach what he learned of the One Power. Logain tells Rand to embrace his power, but Rand goes too far, making himself sick, yet Logain is impressed by the amount of power Rand displays.

Mat and Min (Kae Alexander) also arrive in Cairhien, just as Ishamael instructed. Ishamael revisits Min, giving her another order rather than taking her visions away as promised. This time, he wants her to reunite Mat and Rand, claiming this is the last order before he will remove her curse. Realizing that Ishamael wants her vision of Mat killing Rand to come true, Min struggles with what to do. Meanwhile, Rand runs into Mat in the Foregate. The two catch up, and Rand explains that he faked his death for the safety of his friends — but Mat refuses his logic, insisting they are better off with him than without.

Knowing Egwene is captive in Falme, Rand wants to save her, but fears that would play into Ishamael's plan. Mat insists that they go save Egwene, despite Rand's fears, and goes to tell Min his plans before they leave. Alone with Mat, Min finally tells him of her vision that he kills Rand to try and convince him to stay, but Mat realizes that she's set him up by working with the Aes Sedai, though he doesn't tie it to Ishamael's manipulations. Ultimately, Mat decides not to join Rand, even as he sees his friend waiting for them at their agreed meeting place. Rand nearly sets out on his own but is stopped by Lan, Alanna, and her Warders, as Lan says he can't allow Rand to leave the city.

