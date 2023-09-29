Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of The Wheel of Time.

As The Wheel of Time approaches the end of its second season, the story grows more intense. After the heart-wrenching story in Season 2, Episode 6, "Eyes Without Pity," every character finds themselves in a precarious situation, and Episode 7, "Daes Dae'Mar," plays into that. With Egwene (Madeleine Madden) forced to become a damane and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Elayne (Ceara Coveney) on their own to save her, these women are far from safe, but Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Dónal Finn), and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) face dangers of a different kind.

The safest character, for now, is Perrin, who plans a rescue mission at Falme with the help of his new allies, Hopper the wolf, and Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), the Aiel maiden. Perrin, Aviendha, and Hopper travel through the sands, meeting up with two more Aiel women, Bain and Chiad. The Aiel beat Aviendha, and she accepts it without fighting back. After the beating, Aviendha explains more about the Aiel's customs to Perrin; it was her fault that one of their number died, and she had to restore her honor, hence the beating she willingly subjected herself to. Perrin asks questions to learn more about Aiel culture, while Aviendha asks about his "wetlander" ways. As they talk, they're getting closer and closer to their destination: the city of Falme.

RELATED: What Is a Ter'angreal in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Falme Holds Many Dangers in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

After ditching Rand in Cairhien out of fear of Min's vision, Mat is attacked by a hooded figure and wakes up in Falme, finding himself trapped by the Forsaken, Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) and Ishamael (Fares Fares). Ishamael gives Mat a special tea that gives him a chance to glimpse his past lives, revealing who he truly is. Despite his hesitation, Mat drinks the tea, hallucinating himself being hanged, committing murder, and other horrific visions. Ishamael comforts a babbling Mat, claiming he only wants to be free of the endless cycle of pain the Wheel demands.

Meanwhile, in the city, Nynaeve and Elayne look for a way to save Egwene after the capture of their Aes Sedai ally, Ryma (Nyokabi Gethaiga). Elayne takes charge, and they manage to find Loial (Hammed Animashaun), who shares what he's learned about where Egwene is. They promise to save him from his Seanchan enslavement as well, but that only adds to their list of impossible tasks. First, they must figure out a way into the Seanchan prison where the damane are being held. Nynaeve and Elayne wait in the streets until they see a sul'dam passing. Attacking her, they place the a'dam Ryma gave them around the sul'dam's neck, giving them control over the woman and a way into the prison.

Elsewhere, Renna (Xelia Mendes-Jones) continues Egwene's damane training now that Egwene has finally submitted to her tormentor — or so we think. First, Renna tests Egwene's strength with the One Power, but as she does so, she attempts to hide the fact that Egwene is still defiant, threatening Egwene to do as she's told. Egwene's test overwhelms the other sul'dams and their damanes, the sound reverberating through the entire city. Back in Egwene's cell, Renna explains the Seanchan's goal of uniting the world under the Light for the Last Battle — but Egwene still has a defiant streak, declaring that she will kill Renna at the first opportunity.

The Amyrlin Seat Confronts the Dragon Reborn in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Most of the episode's action takes place in Cairhien, where the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), has arrived and demanded an audience with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Rand. Yet this episode begins twenty years before the series' events, when Moiraine and Siuan are at the White Tower and in love. They go to Gitara Sedai (Hayley Mills) to announce that the Aiel War is at an end, but while they are there, Gitar has a vision of the rebirth of the Dragon. She sees an Aiel woman giving birth in the snow to a baby — Rand. Gitar instructs Siuan and Moiraine to keep her vision a secret and prepare the world for the Dragon Reborn in the seconds before her death. This event effectively sets the two women on a path that they've been following together for the last twenty years.

In the present, Rand worries about his meeting with the Amyrlin, but Lan (Daniel Henney) prepares him, offering comfort and advice before sending him to Siuan. Lan also talks with Moiraine, who expresses her anger that Lan told Siuan the truth about her stilling. But Lan has grown suspicious of that fact, asking if she has wanted to kill herself since getting stilled, which is the typical response from others who have been in that position. Moiraine claims she never considered it because guiding Rand was all that mattered. She believes Lan's actions put her plans at risk, but Lan urges Moiraine to trust someone, whether it's him or Siuan. Later on, Lan meets with Logain (Álvaro Morte), offering the man a key in exchange for answers about what may be preventing Moiraine from using the One Power. Logain confirms that male weaves surround Moiraine, but they have been tied off in a knot. Lan doesn't ultimately leave the key with Logain on account of the Aes Sedai he killed in Season 1, with his parting words being that Logain can have it once he's back at the White Tower and surrounded by sisters.

Meanwhile, Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) meets with Anvaere (Lindsay Duncan) and Barthanes (Will Tudor), Moiraine's family. Barthanes orders his mother away, and he and Liandrin discuss orders from their master: Ishamael. Barthanes is meant to kill Moiraine and anyone who interferes. Believing Moiraine to have been given a sedative, Barthanes enters a cell where she's supposed to be but learns that Anvaere has tricked him, having discovered that her son is a Darkfriend by eavesdropping on his conversation with Liandrin. From behind the locked cell door, Barthanes pleads with his mother and tries to explain why he joined the Dark One, but as much as Anvaere resents Moiraine, she chooses the Light over her son's ambitions.

Reunited after their bitter separation in Season 1, Siuan and Moiraine meet, as Siuan confronts the other woman about keeping her stilling a secret. Though Moiraine has done the work they promised in finding Rand, Siuan now feels it's time she helps, starting with meeting the Dragon Reborn. Once the two of them are alone, the Amyrlin interrogates Rand about how often he has channeled, trying to learn how much he knows and how close he is to madness. She reveals the White Tower's law that dictates the Amyrlin should cage the Dragon Reborn and control him so they can use him as a weapon in the Last Battle. Rand channels, trying to refuse the cage, but Siuan knocks him down easily, disappointedly pointing out that he's learned nothing. Moiraine enters to get Siuan to release Rand, but she refuses, saying Moiraine failed by not preparing Rand more adequately and ordering that Rand remain shielded and under the Aes Sedai's guard. Once he and Moiraine are alone, Rand explains that the Forsaken have been trying to lure him to Falme, and Moiraine admits that the Dragon is supposed to proclaim himself there as prophecy has foreseen. They realize that, at the moment, their goal of Rand's freedom is more in line with the Forsaken than with the Aes Sedai.

Rand meets with Lanfear in Tel'aran'rhiod, asking for help, and Lanfear agrees, setting the Foregate on fire and distracting the Aes Sedai. Leane (Jennifer Cheon) passes Rand's shield to Verin (Meera Syal), who releases the shield and allows Rand and Moiraine to escape. With an Ogier map of Cairhien, Verin is able to get Rand, Lan, and Moiraine to a Waygate, but she stays behind, along with their other ally Alanna (Priyanka Bose) and her Warders. The Amyrlin links with several Aes Sedai, putting out the fires to save the Foregate — but Leane arrives to help, and Siuan realizes that Rand is trying to make his escape.

Upon arriving at the Waygate, Moiraine instructs Rand to channel and open it, but Lan insists Rand look at the Aes Sedai with the One Power, and Rand sees the knot that has been tied around Moiraine. Lan explains that there is a fabled Forsaken power that ties off weaves, leaving them in place — which proves that Moiraine is only shielded, not stilled. Rand uses his ability to cut through the knot, freeing Moiraine to use the One Power again. Moiraine opens the Waygate just as Siuan shows up, angered by her mistaken belief that Moiraine seemingly lied about being stilled, and shields Rand again, using he vow Moiraine once swore on the Oath Rod to force her to close the Waygate. But Rand and Moiraine have made a dangerous alliance with Lanfear — who arrives just in time to attack Siuan, freeing Rand. Although Rand prevents Lanfear from killing Siuan and Moiraine, they leave her there to enter the Waygate, as Moiraine looks back one last time at the woman she loves before departing.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 finale premieres next Friday on Prime Video.