The wheel keeps on weaving, or so says The Wheel of Time’s official Twitter page. The upcoming Amazon Prime Video show has announced that the second season of Robert Jordan’s expansive book series has begun filming on July 19th. According to the production slate shown in the photo, World on Fire director Thomas Napper will be helming the second season’s premiere.

This announcement arrives mere days before San Diego Comic-Con@Home begins, which will boast a joint Amazon Prime and IMDB TV panel. As expected, The Wheel of Time is slated to be a major part of the panel, with showrunner Rafe Judkins making an appearance. Perhaps it will be during this panel that the show will finally get a release date, as it is still slated to premiere sometime before the end of the year.

For those unfamiliar with The Wheel of Time series, here’s a quick summary of what you can expect this season. Magic exists in the world, but can only be wielded by a group of highly skilled women known as the Aes Sedai. One such member, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), believes that an all-powerful being known as the Dragon has been reincarnated. As a result, she finds a group of five young people and sends them on a journey that could decide the fate of the entire world. Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden will join Moiraine on this treacherous quest. The first season will consist of six episodes, with the first two episodes being directed by cinematographer Uta Briesewitz.

Although The Wheel of Time has started production on its second season, we still do not know for certain when the show will premiere. However, we can probably expect an announcement during Amazon and IMDB TV’s Comic-Con@home panel. In the meantime, you can read the official filming announcement below.

