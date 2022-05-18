The series does not have an official release date yet on Prime Video.

Season 2 of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time series has wrapped filming. The announcement came from the official Wheel of Time Twitter page, which featured a short video that showed some behind-the-scenes footage of the show's production, including snippets on set, at a table read, and practice of some fight choreography that viewers can expect in the second season.

The first season of The Wheel of Time premiered on Prime Video in November 2021 and consisted of eight episodes. the series was an immediate success for the streaming service, with it being one of the top five series launches of all time for Prime Video. Even ahead of this monstrous success, the series had already been renewed back in May 2021 with the filming of the series' second outing beginning in Prague, Czech Republic just two months later in July.

The Wheel of Time book series consists of 14 volumes and was written by Robert Jordan until his death in 2007. Fellow fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson went on to finish the series with the final book, A Memory of Light, released in 2013. The series is highly regarded by both fans and critics, being considered a modern fantasy classic. The series adaptation of The Wheel of Time stars Josha Stradowski, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Álvaro Morte, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander. The role of Mat Cauthon will be played by Dónal Finn for Season 2, replacing Barney Harris from the first season.

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner on the series with Sanderson acting as consulting producer on the show alongside Harriet McDougal. Executive producers on the project include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. In addition to the returning stars from season 1, new cast members joining the series in its second season include Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirian, and Rafe Judkins.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but the entirety of the first season is currently available to stream on Prime Video. You can read the official synopsis of the series down below.

'The Wheel of Time' is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

You can see the tweet announcing the wrap of filming down below.

