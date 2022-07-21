During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.

Season 2 will see the return of most of the original cast, with Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney returning to their roles. Dónal Finn will take over as Mat Cauthon in Season 2, as the character embarks on a darker path, as set up in the Season 1 finale. Season 2 will also introduce a handful of new characters played by Ayoola Smart, Ceara Coveney, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, and Meera Syal.

The sizzle reel, which takes us behind the scenes of Season 2, showcases a handful of scenes including Moiraine (Pike) and Lan (Henney) walking along the coastline, a high-speed scene of riders charging across a barren land, castle grounds, ruins, devastating explosions, Rand (Stradowski) emerging from orange-tinted haze, a shirtless Lan training, and an intense amount of epic battles and conflict awaiting audiences when The Wheel of Time returns.

Image via Amazon

In the press release for all of the exciting Wheel of Time news, Judkins spoke about his excitement to continue the series into Season 3 saying, “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time. The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.” As fans will remember, Season 1 incorporated plot points from several books, so it's interesting to see him make note of Jordan's fourth novel The Shadow Rising as the cast continues on with their dangerous journey.

In addition to Judkins, the series is executive produced by Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), and Marigo Kehoe.

A release date has not yet been given for when The Wheel of Time will return, but you can watch the sizzle reel for Season 2 below: