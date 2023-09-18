Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

Anyone who's even dipped their toe into the giant ocean that is fantasy knows that, more often than not, some kind of epic battle between good and evil, light and dark, has either been foretold pretty much from the jump. At some point, the twain shall meet, and when they do, it's going to be the kind of clash that has the potential to either destroy everything or vanquish the baddies for good. In Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, adapted from the book series by Robert Jordan, this major showdown is already being foreshadowed to us as something called "the Last Battle." Book fans can pick up what's being put down here, but for those of us who haven't read every single tome in The Wheel of Time's 14-volume series (well, 15, if you count the prequel novel, but then there are also companion books too?!), all we can do is speculate about what's coming and when it will all go down.

But here's the problem: I'm not entirely sold on the fact that joining up with the Dark One is an idea that would end poorly for me, especially when you take into account that some of his most loyal lieutenants have finally been intro'd in Season 2 — and they're already making a case for why swearing myself to the forces of evil wouldn't be the worst plan in terms of personal allegiances. Before you declare that I'm being too hasty in making this decision, let me assure you that I have been giving it a lot of thought.

RELATED: ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Introduces a New Threat to the Aes Sedai

'The Wheel of Time's Forsaken Are Some of the Show's Best Characters

Image via Prime Video

Bear in mind that I'm only somewhat familiar with what happens in the books beyond where the show is at currently in Season 2 — don't worry, I willingly spoiled myself on various plot points before anyone elected to be a jerk on Twitter first — but based on my initial research, as well as the episodes I've watched thus far, I've come to the conclusion that the Forsaken are... pretty freaking awesome. They're ancient as hell, naturally, since they were all alive back when the Breaking of the World first happened, thirteen channelers who would eventually swear themselves over to the Dark One in exchange for power and longevity. Given the way Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) seems capable of healing herself from what would otherwise be a fatal injury for us mere morals, they're also basically unkillable at this stage.

While we only got to know the Forsaken initially through Ishamael (Fares Fares) and his mind games with Rand (Josha Stradowski) and the rest of the Two Rivers gang in Season 1, as well as that confrontation at the Eye of the World, Season 2 has given us even more of a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their machinations, as well as their personal dynamics with each other. Episode 5 makes it clear that Ishamael and Lanfear — who are, as of now, two of the Forsaken to have been freed from their imprisonment at the hands of the previous Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon — are playing the long game in terms of getting what they want. For Ishamael, it means pulling the strings with the Seanchan, even if some parties are starting to catch on to his particularly sus ways. Lanfear, meanwhile, disguises herself as Selene, an enticingly beautiful innkeeper who claims she's determined to forget the past by getting horizontal with Rand. Later on, however, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) reveals that Lanfear is cozying up to the Dragon Reborn because she has an obsession with her former lover — you guessed it — Lews Therin Telamon. To that, I say, who among us hasn't been hung up on an ex before?

There Don't Seem to Be Too Many Drawbacks to Joining the Dark One's Side

Image via Prime Video

Initial mustache-twirling aside, yes, the Forsaken are definitely not a group to be messed with, but think of it from a different angle: what if you had this crew on your side instead? And I'm not just talking about the possibility of having sexually charged conversations with any of them in the dream world while all of you are wearing the kind of matching white PJ sets that everyone looks good in — although that's an obvious perk of joining up with the Dark One in and of itself. I'm also talking about the part where this gang does not have to conform to the rules of the world that have been imposed by others like the Aes Sedai (who, quite frankly, seem more about harshing everyone's vibes these days). Want to use the One Power to cleanly sever a man's head from his shoulders? Go for it. What about using the aforementioned dream world Tel'aran'rhiod to live out your long-held fantasies of tying someone up, bondage-style, to a giant wheel while you look on wearing your finest dungeon wear complete with elaborate headdress and step-on-me boots? The imagery might be a tad on the nose, Lanfear, but I'm willing to overlook it on account of what's being served in that moment.

At first, I wasn't convinced that the Forsaken are truly aspirational beings — they are intrusive thoughts personified, and nothing you can say about the scenes when Ishamael tries to touch Rand in some visible way can convince me otherwise — but the more I think about it, the more I decide that it might not be the worst thing in the world to become a Darkfriend. If you're an Aes Sedai, you get to wear a cool black serpent ring as part of the Black Ajah, and you don't have to follow those pesky Three Oaths if you don't want to. You'll be invited to these intimate little socials where you can have face time with your fellow Darkfriends, but for the most part, you're left alone to perform the occasional deed in service of evil while striking fear into the hearts of everyone else solely by existing. Now that's hashtag goals.

On a Purely Shallow Level, Have You SEEN the Forsaken in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Image via Prime Video

I'm not going to pretend that this isn't a sizable aspect of my willingness to drop everything and swear my devotion to the bad guys. We're coming at this from a place of honesty, and I'm not above admitting to the truth behind it all: the Forsaken are seriously hot. It's the type of personal revelation that began to take shape toward the end of The Wheel of Time Season 1, but fully coalesced into understanding now that we're in the midst of Season 2's events. As Rand found himself falling in love with who he believed was Selene, I too became entranced with this mysteriously witchy dark-haired woman who seemed to say and do all the right things, who was both enigmatic and yet not so far out of reach that she wasn't willing to get up close and personal with the Dragon Reborn's sword (and I'm not talking about the heron-marked one). Did Selene seem a little too good to be true? Obviously. Is she even more terrifying now that she's been unmasked as Lanfear? Vividly. Would I still let her? Unquestionably.

But don't confuse my genuine admiration for an open and unapologetic thirst for morally dark characters (even though, yes, there's a bit of thirst that factors into it too). Beyond the pure aesthetics, of which there are plenty that appeal as well as attract, the Forsaken are also just plain cool. At this stage, my biggest dilemma doesn't revolve around whether Rand and co. will survive the road to the Last Battle, which (fingers crossed) is already shaping up to be a pretty major confrontation. What keeps me up at night, instead, is wondering whether the creatives behind The Wheel of Time Season 2 are even aware they've made their biggest villains this magnificent, and whether there's any help that remains for those of us who already find ourselves under their thrall (namely, me).

New episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiere every Friday on Prime Video.