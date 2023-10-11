Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time as well as the Wheel of Time books.

The second season of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has come to an end but has still left many unanswered questions behind. In the final moments of the battle, we see Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) sound the Horn of Valere after many of the show's characters have spent the whole season looking for it. After Mat blows the Horn during the finale's battle in Falme, the Heroes of the Horn make their first appearance. But who are they?

The Heroes of the Horn are the great heroes of the Pattern, bound to the Horn of Valere. They are people who are long dead and have not yet reincarnated, but in previous lives, they fought honorably for the Light. When summoned by a Hornsounder — in this case, Mat — the Heroes of the Horn fight of their own free will, meaning that if a servant of the Shadow blows the Horn they could refuse to serve him or her. Even though they are immortal, it does not mean that they are invincible, as they can take enough damage that they are forced back into Tel'aran'rhiod, the World of Dreams, to heal. It is believed that the Wheel adds Heroes, but it is unclear if they can be removed.

Who Are the Heroes of the Horn?

Image via Prime Video

The Heroes of the Horn are many, but not all of them are known. Among the named Heroes of the Horn, according to the books, is Amaresu, a female champion of the Light who wields the Sword of the Sun and is believed to represent Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess. Blaes of Matuchin is of high nobility and was marked by the Dark One as his own, yet Blaes never turned to the Shadow and died before she ever yielded. Buad of Albhain is a parallel to Queen Boadicea, a famous queen of the Britons who led a rebellion against the Roman Empire. Calian the Chooser, who is recognized by a red mask, is a parallel to the Hindu goddess Kali and sister to Shivan the Hunter, a parallel to Shiva the Destroyer in Hindu mythology. Jain Charin was known as a legendary traveler and adventurer from Malkier, one of the Borderlands and the fated place that Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) hails from.

Gaidal Cain, who in the Wheel of Time series was merged with a fan-favorite character Uno Nomesta (Guy Roberts), is a legendary hero-swordsman. His name and appearance may change with each reincarnation, but certain traits persist throughout, including the ability to dual-wield swords and a connection that is usually romantic with the soul of Birgitte Silverbow. Among other named Heroes of the Horn are Mikel of Pure Heart, who is likely a reference to the archangel St. Michael, as well as Otarin, Paedrig the Peacemaker, Rogosh Eagle-eye, and Hend the Striker — but the two most recognizable Heroes of the Horn are Artur Hawkwing and Birgitte Silverbow.

Who Is Artur Hawkwing?

Image Via Prime Video

Artur Paendrag Tanreall, better known in legend as Artur Hawkwing, is a historical figure who united all the lands west of the Spine of the World as a single empire. He took the title "High King" and his sign was a golden hawk in flight. The name Artur Paendrag is an allusion to Arthur Pendragon, the legendary king of Celtic Britain who inspired countless myths.

Born in Shandalle, Artur Paendrag Tanreall was the son of King Myrdin Paendrag Maregore and Queen Mailinde Paendrag Lyndhal. In addition to being a prince, he became a skilled soldier and captain in Shandalle's army, though a few years later he ascended the throne of Shandalle and became known as Hawkwing. Hawkwing successfully defeated Guaire Amalasan, a false Dragon, after several Aes Sedai fell and went to Tar Valon to deliver him to justice. Despite violating the law by bringing his army onto Tar Valon's territory, Hawkwing defended the city against attacking forces loyal to Amalasan. He held the world peacefully for twenty-three years until his death. Artur Hawkwing was beloved by the common people and would go on to marry and have four children, but after his children were killed as the result of poisoning Jalwin Moerad, a Darkfriend, convinced Hawkwing to renounce the White Tower. His death without any heirs triggered the War of the Hundred Years.

Who Is Birgitte Silverbow?

Image Via Prime Video

Birgitte Silverbow is a well-known heroine in the tales and legends of The Wheel of Time. She has been reincarnated many times under different names but always follows the same pattern: an archer or a soldier connected to a man who fights with two swords, most famously known as Gaidal Cain (although this may possibly be Uno in future seasons of the TV series). Birgitte is also one of the Heroes of the Horn of Valere and can be summoned to fight for the Hornsounder, and is seen participating in the battle at Falme in the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time.

Birgitte can be described as a tomboy, but she has no problem flaunting her body and often wears revealing clothes. In terms of enjoyable pastimes, she likes to drink and spend time in taverns and pubs with fellow soldiers. Birgitte openly admires men she finds attractive in public. She rarely watches her language or temper. Birgitte is an adventurous woman, and most of her past lives involved battles and other trials. In most of them, she and her lover, Gaidal Cain, die young. Surprisingly, Birgitte prefers this outcome, as she finds the lives when she was forced to grow old to be the most boring.

While it's unclear how The Wheel of Time will make use of the Heroes of the Horn in Season 3 and beyond, their introduction in the show's most recent finale presents an exciting opportunity for them to reappear at some point in the future.

Both seasons of The Wheel of Time are currently available to stream on Prime Video.