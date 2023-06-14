With a little over three months remaining before Prime Video's smash-hit The Wheel of Time is back on our screens with the highly-anticipated second season, the streamer has released another batch of episodic images—and something else, which is just as exciting. The Great Hunt, which is the second novel in the late Robert Jordan's beloved series, is getting a brand-new cover featuring Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski.

A few weeks ago, Prime Video dropped eight new images for Season 2, which provided a fantastic look into where each of the characters will be when we're reunited with the friends from the Two Rivers, and the new lot of images add a little extra context to what we learned when fans at NYCC got to see footage from Season 2 last October. Most notably, the new images show Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) covered in blood, with his shield up and seemingly in the middle of a fight, while the other images show Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), and Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) in the White Tower, a new look at Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), and Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) all by himself—which has been the running theme with all of the images of him.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Wheel of Time Season 2 also includes Ayoola Smart, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, Meera Syal, Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy and Rima Te Wiata.

Close

RELATED: Sneak Peek, Returning Cast, and Everything Else We Know About 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Before The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 1st, you can watch the first season on Amazon Freevee for one month beginning July 14th.

When Can Fans Add The Great Hunt To Their Collection?

The special tie-in edition of The Great Hunt will appear on shelves on July 18th, 2023—which is right around the corner. As mentioned, the new cover features series stars Rosamund Pike, who plays Moiraine Damodred, and Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand al Thor. The Great Hunt is the second novel in Jordan's 14-book series, which was completed by Brandon Sanderson following Jordan's death. The last six novels which Sanderson helped to complete became instant #1 New York Times bestsellers, with the first novel in the series—The Eye on the World—being named one of America's best-loved novels by The Great American Read.

Check out the new cover below: