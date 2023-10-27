The second season of The Wheel of Time (2021-) has come to an end, and with it came a whole slew of brand-new characters. The series is famously based on the late Robert Jordan's 15-book long series of novels. Of course, when a series of books is adapted for screens, there are going to be some artistic liberties taken.

What happens often in television is that many characters from the source material are omitted entirely. This is usually to avoid bombarding the audience with too many characters, or to keep things concise. However, it doesn't stop the fans of the novels from wishing they will see their favourite characters at some point.

Thomdril Merrilin

Image via Amazon

Thomdril, or simply "Thom," (Alexandre Willaume) has actually already appeared in Season 1 of the show. Much like his book counterpart, he is thought to be killed after a particularly nasty fight with a Myrddraal in the first season/book. However, in the novels he makes an unexpected return in book 2, though with a limp due to the injuries he sustained.

It was assumed that he would be brought back for the show, too, as he is a fan-favourite character and has an important role later on. Shockingly, he was nowhere to be found in Season 2, which leaves his fate uncertain.

Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan

Image via Precedence Entertainment

Elaida is an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, who, unlike Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood), isn't actually evil. She does butt heads with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) a lot, but that's simply due to the differences in Ajahs.

She is actually seen in the first novel, as she is a sort of court wizard for the royal Trakand family of Andor. But the show skipped over that leg of the journey in Season 1. Still, Elaida has a huge role to play later on, making it imperative that she shows up at some point.

Gawyn Trakand

Images via Precendence Entertainment & Tor Fantasy

Gawyn Trakand has so far only been mentioned in the show. Elayne (Ceara Coveney) and Egwene (Madeline Madden) attempt to leave the White Tower, with the excuse that they are visiting Gawyn for his birthday. This is because Gawyn is Elayne's brother, which makes him a prince.

He actually appears as early on as the first novel, but with the show skipping over the part where Rand (Josha Stradowski) goes to Caemlyn and meets with the Trakands, fans begin to wonder whether they will see him at all. It is certainly hoped that he will show up later on, as he eventually falls in love with a character who has already appeared on the show.

Galadedrid Damodred

Image via Tor

Galadedrid, or "Galad" as he's commonly known, is the half-brother of Elayne and Gawyn Trakand. He is also the nephew of Moiraine. He's described as a handsome man whom many young women fawn over. Apart from this he's also a remarkable fighter.

RELATED: 10 Best Underrated Fantasy TV Shows To Stream After 'Rings of Power' Though he does appear in the earlier novels, he is largely absent for much of the series until the very end, so it is possible that the showrunners may be saving his debut for one of the later seasons. That is, if they even intend to debut him at all.

Aludra Nendenhald

Image via Amazon

Admittedly, Aludra isn't a super important character. She could probably easily be glossed over, as she rarely appears in the novels. But she is quite an interesting character. She belongs to the Illuminators' Guild, which is a group of people who specialize in making fireworks.

Apart from this, she befriends Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) and gives him some much-needed advice later on. Sadly, it's doubtful she will show up in the show since she hasn't already.

Vandene Namelle

Image via Amazon

Vandene is an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah who is the sister of a character who recently debuted in Season 2: Adeleas Namelle (Nila Aalia). Adeleas belongs to the Brown Ajah, but despite their different studies, it is shown that the two sisters have quite a close relationship.

RELATED: 10 Most Powerful ‘The Wheel of Time’ Characters, RankedVandene makes her first appearance right alongside her sister in book 2. They, unlike some of the other Aes Sedai, are actually quite helpful and caring towards the young novices. Will she ever appear on the show? It's hard to say, but there's only two seaons down and a reported six more to come, so anything is possible.

Pedron Niall

Image via Amazon

Pedron Niall is the leader of the Children of the Light, also known as the Whitecloaks. This faction of radicals has already appeared, with characters such as Eamon Valda (Abdul Salis), Geofram Bornhald (Stuart Graham), and Geofram's son Dain (Jay Duffy) all in attendance.

But thus far, Pedron Niall is nowhere to be found. His role isn't the most major role in the series, but he would help audiences put another face to the Whitecloaks, and would make them even more malevolent.

Anaiya Carel

Images via Tor Fantasy

Anaiya is an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah who first appears in the White Tower. She maintains a close study of Egwene after Egwene reports having vivid dreams. This leads Anaiya to suspect Egwene may have a rare ability that most Aes Sedai do not have.

Aside from this, she is also a good friend to Moiraine and a useful asset in the struggle to come. But truthfully, it wouldn't be impossible for her to be written out of the show entirely.

Jaichim Carridin

Image via Amazon

Jaichim Carridin is yet another Child of the Light. Once again, his role isn't exactly the most major role in the series. But he does serve as a background player for several novels. In fact, he is primarily used as a POV character to take the audience through the politics going on behind the Children of the Light.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Wheel of Time' Characters, Ranked by LikabilityShowrunners could easily get by without ever introducing him, to be honest. But it would be a nice nod to the fans if he were shown, even if only briefly.

Egeanin Sarna

Image via Amazon

Egeanin Sarna is one of the Seanchan. Her rank amongst them isn't super high, but it's high enough that she demands respect wherever she goes. In book 2, she is first seen hijacking Bayle Domon's (Julian Lewis Jones) boat.

Eventually, she and Domon start to become a pair of unlikely friends with a rather unconventional relationship, though it takes some time for that relationship to develop. Still, seeing her on the show would have been nice, as it would prove that not all of the Seanchan are evil. Or at least, not totally.

KEEP READING: 10 "Wheel of Time" Book Characters Missing From Season 1