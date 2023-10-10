Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time as well as light relevant spoilers for the Wheel of Time books.

The Big Picture The Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time reveals a new Forsaken named Moghedien, whom Lanfear appears to be somewhat frightened of.

Moghedien, originally known as Lillen Moiral, was a skilled channeler who worked as a double agent for the Shadow, causing significant setbacks for the former Dragon, Lews Therin Telamon.

Moghedien is a formidable adversary with a preference for evasion and striking when victory is certain, making her both powerful and dangerous, especially due to her commitment to vengeance.

The second season of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time has come to an end and the finale has left us with far too many questions. The finale really showcased just how dangerous the Forsaken are, especially with Lanfear's incredible power. We were also surprised to discover that Ishamael (Fares Fares) has freed all the Forsaken prior to his death — and now, we have a potential new villain for Season 3 in Moghedien (Laia Costa). But what is fascinating is how Lanfear (Natasha O'Keefe), who is such a powerful character, seems to be afraid of Moghedien. If you're wondering who this mysterious figure really is and why Lanfear is so scared of her, then we have a crash course on this newest Forsaken in The Wheel of Time and her relevant history.

What Is Moghedien's Backstory in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Moghedien was not born to that name but initially was known as a woman named Lillen Moiral, who was born in the Age of Legends and also possessed the ability to channel the One Power. While Lillen was often overlooked as meek and unimportant, there are records of her committing ethical violations of the law through her role as an investment advisor. Lillen joined forces with The Shadow long before the War of Power even began, and by taking advantage of her harmless appearance she became one of the Dark One's best assets. As a secret double agent, she was able to create some of the worst setbacks for the Light by successfully sabotaging Lews Therin Telamon's (Alexander Karim) efforts from the inside. Lillen never became a general like other Forsaken, but she was still responsible for what was perhaps the most extensive intelligence network during the War of Power. This success for the Shadow earned her the name "Moghedien," which is a reference to a small spider from the Age of Legends that lived in hiding and possessed a poison so dangerous that could kill within seconds.

One of Lillen Moiral's numerous schemes against Lews Therin was foiled by a woman named Birgitte Silverbow, a renowned figure who was recently revealed as a Hero of the Horn of Valere in The Wheel of Time's Season 2 finale. Without going into too many book spoilers, the two have a long and complicated history, and Moghedien has since harbored a deep desire for retribution against the valiant heroine after narrowly escaping certain consequences with her own life. Eventually, at Shayol Ghul, Lews Therin and his male Aes Sedai assembled to neutralize the Dark One and his influential forces, summoning the 12 Forsaken and sealing them away, Moghedien included. Following this successful maneuver by Lews Therin, Moghedien remained trapped and dormant for three thousand years until Ishamael foresaw Lanfear's treachery and released her from captivity.

How Powerful Is Moghedien in 'The Wheel of Time'?

In the Old Tongue, Moghedien is a reference to a particular breed of spider with an affinity for hiding and its dangerous poison. As an adversary, Moghedien demonstrates prudence and refrains from engaging unless victory is guaranteed. Among the ranks of the Forsaken, she is often regarded as one of the least powerful, but even during the Age of Legends, when the Aes Sedai possessed knowledge and abilities that are now lost, only a few channelers could rival her. Despite her formidable powers, Moghedien exhibits a proclivity for evasion. Moghedien would rather run if she fears defeat and attacks only when she perceives another's weakness. Moghedien moves in the shadows effortlessly as she is excellent at spying and sabotaging. Unlike those who would persist and fight in pursuit of a slim chance at victory, Moghedien prioritizes certainty. When she does choose to attack, she does so with utmost precision, unwilling to let an opportunity slip by.

Since the discovery that Selene was in fact Lanfear, the second season of The Wheel of Time has focused on establishing exactly how powerful the Forsaken are, but why is Lanfear so afraid of Moghedien in the finale? Lanfear's power in Tel’aran’rhiod, the World of Dreams, is great, even surpassing that of Ishamael in that realm. But even though Lanfear claims Tel’aran’rhiod as her own, Moghedien can do things there far beyond what Lanfear can. Moghedien does not have Lanfear's strength in the world of flesh, but Moghedien does not need it, as the shadows allow her a cover until she can have the perfect strike. It is not only Moghedien's power and ability to stay hidden that makes her dangerous but also her commitment to vengeance. Moghedien is well known for her patience and capability to strike at her opponents' weaknesses, but also for her desire to avenge every wrong done to her.

Lanfear is afraid of Moghedien, and rightfully so, because Moghedien now has a motive to seek revenge against her. Lanfear's actions indirectly caused Ishamael's death, but whether Moghedien will seek to attack Lanfear, and whether she'll be successful in this attempt is yet to be determined. One thing is clear, however: Mat (Dónal Finn), Rand (Josha Stradowski), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Perrin's (Marcus Rutherford) battle with The Shadow and the Dark One is far from over.

