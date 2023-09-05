The Big Picture In Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, Moiraine becomes closed off and cold towards her Warder Lan, causing frustration and heartbreak for him.

According to Rosamund Pike, Moiraine's behavior is a necessary evil to ensure Lan's safety and prevent him from dying in her defense, as she feels she needs to fulfill her oath to guide the Dragon Reborn.

Moiraine's coldness and firmness towards Lan are meant to leave no room for doubt and to assert her decision definitively, even though she wants better for him.

The bond between an Aes Sedai and her Warder is something truly special in The Wheel of Time. Bonded by the One Power, their feelings, successes, and losses are all shared in a marriage of sorts that seems unshakable. In Season 2, however, that dynamic has shifted for Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and her Warder Lan (Daniel Henney). After being separated from the One Power and her connection to Lan, Moiraine is closed off and even downright cold toward her once closest companion. Prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, Collider's Carly Lane spoke with Pike about the changes in Moiraine's behavior around Lan and why her coldness was a necessary evil for the both of them.

In the first episode of Season 2, Lan is troubled by the lack of connection with Moiraine. Normally able to feel what she's feeling and know what she's up to, he's growing ever more frustrated with being left in the dark by the person he's spent much of his life caring for so deeply. When she tries riding off alone in the night, it's a deep wound for Lan that won't easily heal and confirms his fears that she'd leave him behind. Everything comes to a head in Episode 2 when she decides to split from her Warder, sending him off to the White Tower with some harsh words and a broken heart.

While Moiraine's behavior may draw derision, Pike believed it all to be for the greater good in order to ensure Lan's safety. As she faces greater dangers, she needed to send a tough message to keep Lan out of the line of fire especially after the injuries he sustained fending off Shades to save her:

"Moiraine does not want Lan to die in a useless attempt to defend her life. I think she feels weaker, and she feels that she's still got to commit to the promise that she's made to guide the Dragon Reborn towards the last battle. She will continue to do that because that is her oath, and she will stick by her oath forever, and she doesn't want him to be the collateral damage of that. She's happy for other people to be [laughs], but Lan, she wants better for him, ultimately. She doesn't express it very eloquently, and she's very abrupt in her decision."

Pike further explains, "She seems cold, but it's that same thing — you need to be cold, you need to be absolute. She doesn't want to leave any room for doubt. She wants her "no" to be finite. She wants her "no" to be he can't argue against it, and you have to be firm and cruel to make that."

What Is Moiraine Up to in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2?

Season 2 continues the story adapted by Rafe Judkins from the novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson as the five friends from Two Rivers are confronted with their own individual challenges. Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is busy seeking out the Darkfriend Padan Fain (Johann Myers), Rand (Josha Stradowski) is living a life of solitude and obscurity fearing his power will make him mad, Mat (Dónal Finn) is being kept prisoner by Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and is trying to accept himself for who he is, and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) learn under the Aes Sedai. For Moiraine, her vow as an Aes Sedai is still to guide the Dragon even if she must seek new sources of power and rely on new allies to do her vital duty.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 are streaming now on Prime Video.