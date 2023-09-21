Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time focuses heavily on the powerful Aes Sedai, who shape the world with their abilities. Their exclusive organization doesn't include everyone who can channel the One Power, yet it is the most prevalent. However, Robert Jordan's novels, which provide the basis for the show, contain many different supernatural elements — and the series is rapidly diversifying. With the introduction of the Seanchan and Rand (Josha Stradowski) learning to channel as the Dragon Reborn, there are now several examples of magic wielders unaffiliated with the White Tower. Channeling may be the most obvious example of magic within the series, but it is not the only source of power. The cursed dagger Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) encountered and the legendary Horn of Valere are among them, and the series is developing another, even more mysterious addition to the list: Perrin's (Marcus Rutherford) connection to wolves.

When he left the Two Rivers with his friends, Perrin was a normal man. Though Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) identified him as ta'veren, there were no signs he could channel. Yet, on the journey that ensued, he quickly began to show a kinship with wolves as the creatures saved both him and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) from the Whitecloaks, and his eyes turned gold. This connection has only deepened with time and given Perrin more unique abilities, like communicating with wolves. Perrin's abilities make him one of the rare wolfbrothers, though Perrin is still figuring out what that means. Wolfbrothers are more mysterious than any channeler, as only so much is known about these individuals.

How Does Perrin Become a Wolfbrother in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Wolfbrothers are born, not made. Though Perrin was always a wolfbrother, he showed no signs of it until he left his home in the Two Rivers. His proximity to and acceptance of the wolves brings it out, which is why his power continues to grow. Even in Season 1, his connection to the wolves is made obvious. They approach him when he is alone and, despite his fear, never try to harm him. Instead, they lick his wounds and later attack a camp full of Whitecloaks to free Perrin and Egwene. Occasionally, Perrin's eyes turn gold, taking on a wild and wolf-like appearance. Perrin hides all of this, fearing it would label him a channeler, which is dangerous for a man.

Season 2 continues Perrin's wolfish arc, as he develops new abilities and meets a fellow wolfbrother, Elyas (Gary Beadle). Perrin is able to sense what happened at a given location before he arrives, learning information he otherwise could not discern through human senses alone. At first, Perrin is unsure about this new skill, but Elyas explains that it comes from the wolves. After Perrin is captured by the Seanchan, Elyas and the wolves free him. While traveling with the pack, he learns to understand them better and even bonds with a wolf who introduces himself as Hopper. Though Perrin still resists the idea that he is a wolfbrother, Elyas and his pack take Perrin under their wing, attempting to help him understand and accept what he is.

What Are Wolfbrothers in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Those that share a connection with wolves are referred to as wolfbrothers, wolfsisters, or the gender-neutral wolfkin — yet with just two examples of wolfkin, only wolfbrothers appear in the series. These individuals are accepted by the wolves as part of the pack despite being human. Elyas, whose abilities appeared before Perrin's, has lived as one of the wolves for a considerable time. These powers are not connected to the One Power but are something older. While it has existed throughout the ages, some eras have had more wolfkin than others. Wolfkin are barely remembered even in legends, based on the fact that they are widely unknown except to those who are born with those abilities — and possibly Moiraine, who was not too shocked when she heard about what was happening to Perrin.

Despite how little is known about wolfbrothers, Elyas explains what he can to Perrin. Unlike the Aes Sedai, who can perform a wide variety of tasks with the One Power, wolfbrothers are limited. However, they have several useful skills. They can sense where wolves are, which means they know how close their allies are when they find themselves in danger. The wolves have saved Perrin on several occasions, proving them to be useful in a fight, but only if they want to be. Wolfbrothers also have the ability to communicate with each other and wolves psychically through projected images rather than words. The wolves scouting ahead send messages back of what they see or what they caught for a meal. This is how Perrin learns Hopper's name. It allows them to communicate silently and over large distances. Beyond the connection to the wolves, wolfbrothers gain wolf traits — not just the golden eyes or the taste for raw meat that Elyas claims will come with time, but also improved senses. Elyas has also mentioned that his own eyesight is significantly better than what normal human eyes can perceive.

What Danger Does 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Have In Store for the Wolfbrothers?

In The Wheel of Time, power comes with danger. Men who channel go mad, and women who are not properly trained in time die. Even Aes Sedai are hunted by the Whitecloaks. Wolfbrothers are not channelers, so Perrin doesn't risk madness like Rand. Yet he is far from safe. Perrin's eyes are beginning to change, and he is picking up other wolfish characteristics, causing him to fear how far these changes will go. Luckily, Elyas assures him that is not the case. Wolves may accept wolfbrothers as their own, but wolfbrothers do not transform into wolves permanently, nor is this a werewolf situation. Perrin is in no way becoming a wolf, just gaining a few qualities. But Elyas proves that wolfbrothers run the risk of being ostracized from human society to an extreme degree.

Even so, being a wolfbrother isn't without risks. Though they're not considered channelers, people still fear what they don't understand. Whitcloaks or Aes Sedai from the Red Ajah may still see Perrin as a threat because of his abilities. Elyas claims he avoids all women who channel to ensure his safety, but there seems to be another danger as well: this season, Ishamael (Fares Fares) implies that the more Perrin gives in to his instincts as a wolfbrother, the more control the infamous Forsaken have over him. Though this connection hasn't been fully explored yet, it could certainly prove dangerous for Perrin.

