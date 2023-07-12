Prime Video has revealed the new poster from The Wheel of Time, in anticipation of the premiere of the series' second season. Plenty of familiar characters can be seen in the image, including Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), al'Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins). Almost two years after the show took the world by storm when it premiered on the streaming platform, the people of the mysterious world straight from the imagination of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson are back, and the fate of their community is about to be decided.

After the Dark One (Josha Stradowski) was seemingly defeated at the end of the last season, Lan was warned that this wouldn't be the last battle, as forces of evil still lurked in the shadows, waiting to attack when the time was right. As if called by an unseen cue, multiple ships were spotted in the west before the credits began to roll, setting the stage for the main characters of the series to cross paths with them. Moiraine is visibly afraid of the future, as her connection with the One Power has allowed her to learn what could happen if things are not handled properly in the upcoming episodes.

When the series began a couple of years ago, the character played by Rosamund Pike was introduced as a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who could channel the One Power. With al'Lan as his assigned protector, Moiraine looked for a group of five young villagers from the secluded Two Rivers region of Andor following an attack on their village. The quest was organized due to her belief that one of the young adventurers could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an extremely powerful channeler who broke the world. That was just one of the rough measures Moiraine had to take to stop the Dark One.

Prime Video Betting on Fantasy Programming

The Wheel of Time shows how confident Prime Video currently feels about developing fantasy projects set in lands far away from our own. While Moiraine fights a violent war against the Dark One, the streaming platform is currently working on a second season of their Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power television adaptation. Starring Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, the show tells a story set thousands of years before the events covered in the theatrical film trilogy by Peter Jackson, allowing viewers to look at a different side of Middle Earth.

You can check out the new poster from the second season of The Wheel of Time below, before the show returns to prime video on September 1: