Xelia Mendes-Jones made quite the splash in his handful of episodes as Renna, one of the chief antagonists of the second season of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, but finding the motivation to be evil was a challenging one. In a Collider Forces interview with Perri Nemiroff, Mendes-Jones went deep into the creation of Renna’s backstory in The Wheel of Time. He shared his approach to bringing depth to such a complex character as Renna, a Seanchan woman and Egwene’s sul’dam,

Nemiroff asked Mendes-Jones about the toughest parts of bringing Renna from the page to the screen. Mendes-Jones revealed, "I thought the toughest part would be, ironically, convincingly making her hateful. Then, what ended up being the toughest part was seeing everyone hate her. [Laughs] I got so drawn into, when you play someone that horrible, for me, I had to humanize her. I had to justify, like really justify everything she does to myself. Otherwise, I don’t think I could play her as someone who knew that she was doing bad. So I spent a lot of time working through the script really carefully, working through it with Rafe [Judkins] and with Justine [Juel Gillmer] and Maddie [Madden], finding exactly the motives behind a lot of beats and why she does certain things and the way she behaves.

Mendes-Jones continued, adding that picking apart the bones of Renna's psyche was one of the most interesting things when taking on the role.

"Picking that apart was so fun, finding out what makes her tick and what put her in this position. And I ended up just feeling so attuned to her, which sounds horrible given who she is. [Laughs] Then, when everyone was coming in and being like, 'I hate her,' I was like, 'But she was doing her best. She was nice. I don’t see the problem, really. I don’t really get why everyone hates her, but okay.' So, it was kind of the exact opposite problem of what I thought I was going to have."

Renna's Backstory Mixed Sexual Overtones With a Power Struggle

When asked about any specific backstory for Renna, Mendes-Jones elaborated:

"Yeah. I found it very difficult to find exactly what it was that met the kind of really visceral violence and cruelty that she regularly shows over the course of her four episodes while meeting it with the fact that she seems incredibly kind and generous at the start with Egwene. I know there’s kind of sexual overtones in the style of the writing in the books from Robert Jordan, and that flowed through the scripts because Rafe’s a huge fan of the books. It was never gonna not be there. I didn’t want to give that the emphasis because I felt that was already gonna be there in the writing. It’s cooked in, I don’t need to push those buttons. So, for me, the key trait that I gave her was that she is incredibly egotistical, like an egomaniac, and Egwene is a rung on a ladder towards Renna being the star. So, she sees Egwene’s strengths and her power as a jewel in a crown for herself. I kind of gave her this kind of egotism because the niceness comes from disagreeing with the methods of the empire, but not with the ultimate goal and the structures and systems. So, she believes in the system of the Sul’dam-damane dynamic, but she believes she can do it better than they do it. So she wants to use Egwene’s resistance and power of fire to make her an even stronger damane than the ones who are broken."

