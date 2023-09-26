Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time as well as The Wheel of Time books.

The Seanchan Empire's history started long before the events in Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, dating back to the Third Age, just after the Breaking of the World. It was founded by Luthair Paendrag, the son of Artur Hawkwing, the Last Emperor of the Westlands. Luthair, on his father's orders, led a fleet of ships across the Aryth Ocean to conquer the lands beyond. In Seanchan, Luthair found a continent divided by discord and strife. Still, it was only with the help of a powerful artifact called the a'dam that Luthair eventually gained control over all of Seanchan. The a'dam is an extremely dangerous object that allows someone to completely enslave someone who can channel the One Power. The possession of several a'dam gave Luthair a crucial advantage in battle, and it was fundamental to his victory. It took centuries for Luthair's descendants to fully conquer Seanchan and subdue rebellions, but eventually, Seanchan came under the rule of one emperor.

Women who can channel the One Power are hunted and seen as less than people in the Seanchan Empire. They are classified into two categories: damane and sul'dam. Damane are female channelers who are enslaved and forced to use their powers as weapons of war, and sul'dam are the ones who train and control damane. In The Wheel of Time Season 2, we get a look at how the Seanchan control channelers firsthand in one of the show's most brutal episodes yet.

What Are Damane in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The female channelers regarded as damane are the ones who get the worst treatment. Damane are kept and treated as sentient pets, but their main use is in battle as fearsome weapons. Damane in the Old Tongue means "Leashed One," given that they are controlled by a silvery metal leash called an a'dam, wielded by trainers called sul'dam. Damane are treated as property and slaves from the moment they are discovered to have the ability to channel. Even those who work closely with damane view them as nothing more than useful and intelligent animals.

Despite this, they are highly skilled in wielding the One Power as a weapon, and their role in Seanchan warfare is significant. The Seanchan hold the belief that these women possess immense power, which they fear could potentially lead to destruction. As such, they believe the only viable precaution is to use the a'dam on any woman strong enough in the One Power to be made a damane.

For those who have only grown up within the Seanchan culture, damane truly believe that being collared is necessary for the safety of everyone else. The behavior training they undergo makes them childlike, obedient, and eager to please. Even when damane are "freed" from their role, breaking the psychological conditioning they have been subjected to is nearly impossible, and many of them struggle to adapt to having autonomy. Women who can channel but are not kept as damane are labeled marath'damane, or "those who must be leashed." They are hunted by the Seanchan Empire, who believe that every female channeler must be made a damane.

What Are the Sul'dam in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Sul'dam, which in the Old Tongue means "leash holder," are Seanchan women who can control damane through an object known as an a'dam. The sul'dam can sense the emotions of the damane through that link, which allows her to also cause pain or pleasure a will. The sul'dam can also control the damane's access to the One Power completely, using the damane just as a conduit. Sul'dam are honored at the same time damane are reviled, as sul'dam are considered as a sort of exotic animal owner in Seanchan society. Some sul'dam view themselves as indulgent owners by treating their damane like pets, even to the point of awarding their damane sweets and pats on the head for good behavior.

What is not widely known in the Seanchan culture is that sul'dam are actually women who could learn to channel but are not born with the spark like damane are, which would enable them to learn to use the One Power either with or without training. This trait is not common knowledge within the Seanchan culture and has mostly been lost over time, as they just believe that damane and sul'dam are simply born into their respective roles.

What Is the A'dam in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The a'dam are ter'angreal, which are objects of the One Power that perform specific functions. The Seanchan are the only civilization known to have the secret of making ter'angreal; as such, they have been creating a'dam for centuries In Season 2, Episode 6 of The Wheel of Time, we finally learn how the a'dam works to horrific ends when Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is kidnapped by the Seanchan and forced to wear one.

The a'dam consists of two pieces, a collar and a bracelet, that tether the sul'dam and damane together and have different effects depending on which part is being worn by a certain individual. Damane are the ones who wear the collar, with one consequence being that she cannot channel the One Power by herself without feeling violently ill. Additionally, any pain a sul'dam feels, her damane feels twice over — even to death. A damane cannot move the connecting bracelet, worn by the sul'dam, more than a foot. She also cannot touch anything she considers to be a weapon, and can't open her own or someone else's collar without experiencing severe pain. The power the sul'dam holds over the damane also persists even if the bracelet isn't actively being worn by the sul'dam, because the collar can never be removed.

In TV and movies, we've witnessed some awful ways that women have been treated, but nothing might compare to the Seanchan Empire in The Wheel of Time. The entire Seanchan civilization is based on viewing damane as objects, nothing more, and various aspects of their economy, society, and politics revolve around the treatment of these poor women. If the Seanchan were to lose the a'dam or start recognizing damane as actual people, the entire empire would fall apart. This makes for a horrifying civilization that would likely cease to exist if they were to try to implement any significant change surrounding their cruel ways.

New episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiere Fridays on Prime Video.