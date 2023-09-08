Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is a sprawling fantasy story with many plot threads woven together, much like the pattern the characters constantly reference. As the conflict mounts, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and the Emond's Field Five have many enemies to face, especially as they are all separated. While Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) train at the White Tower, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) searches for their old foe Padan Fain (Johann Myers), and Mat (Dónal Finn) escapes his confinement — but none of them know that Rand (Josha Stradowski) lives. As the Dragon Reborn, Rand has a significant role in the impending conflict, but he feels the only way he can survive is if everyone believes he's dead. But the enemies are not as easily fooled as his friends. Ishamael (Fares Fares) was also at the Eye of the World in Season 1, and he has his own plans for Rand. As Ishamael unites the Dark One's forces, the heroes must watch their backs, especially since dark friends are everywhere.

The series has no shortage of characters with uncertain alliances. Among The Wheel of Time's many characters is the mysterious innkeeper Selene (Natasha O'Keeffe), but there is something strange about her. For one thing, she seems to know too much while revealing little about herself. It should be no surprise to fans of Robert Jordan's novels that Selene isn't who she seems. Though, like several other details, her story looks a little different than book readers may remember, Selene has a secret that changes much about her character.

Who Is Selene in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Introduced in Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, Selene lives outside Cairhien in the Foregate, where she meets Rand. He rents a room from her while hiding out and letting his friends believe him dead. But he and Selene also strike up a mutually beneficial relationship, where she can remember the man she lost, and he can forget Egwene, the girl he left behind. Selene has more experience with the world than Rand, though she blames it on his growing up on a farm. Selene seems to know everything Rand asks about, including how to find expensive wines by sneaking into a society gathering. Though she appears poor enough to avoid being recognized in the circles of nobility, she has an easy enough time getting them in at the drop of a hat. Not only does she get in, but she understands the political games of the Cairhienin nobility, explaining to Rand the grim realities of which few in the city are aware.

Rand knows little about Selene, and she keeps it that way, refusing to explain herself. Even when he asks, she responds, "Don't ask questions you don't want answered." More suspiciously, she alludes to Rand's power. Selene acknowledges his need to let go in a veiled reference to the power he is concealing, insisting that he won't hurt her. Rand has suppressed his power, so there is no reason she should know what he can do or that it is slowly driving him mad. But she does. Although Selene has only seen him channel in a dream state, it doesn't matter, given who she truly is. In the dream, Selene urges Rand to let go, telling him she isn't afraid. It seems obvious that she is a Darkfriend, but the reveal is so much more than that. Selene isn't a mere servant of the Dark One — but the infamous Lanfear, Daughter of the Night.

Who Is Lanfear in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Lanfear did not appear in the show before Selene showed up, but she has an important past. Lanfear is a seemingly immortal channeler and is one of the Dark One's thirteen most feared followers. They call themselves the Chosen, but others refer to them as the Forsaken. This elite group aided the Dark One and was sealed away for their trouble — but after the events at the Eye of the World, they are escaping, and their freedom means more danger for those siding with the Light. Lanfear is among the most dangerous of the Forsaken, not in terms of raw power but in what she is capable of. As the first Chosen to pledge to the Dark One, Lanfear felt passed over when her master favored Ishamael, inspiring a rivalry, at least in Lanfear's eyes.

Lanfear is often noted for her beauty, which she is unafraid to use to her advantage. She manipulates others to enact her power-hungry schemes. Though she sides with the Dark One, her overall loyalty is to herself. Even her allies are all too familiar with her incredible arrogance. Additionally, Lanfear is known to have a mastery over the dream realm, Tel'aran'rhiod, which she used to torment dreamers. Certainly, Lanfear is a formidable opponent, and she wants something with Rand.

What Does Selene/Lanfear Want With Rand in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Of course, Rand is set up to be a powerful player in the upcoming conflict, and though he is believed dead, Ishamael knows the truth. With a wide network of supporters, it was inevitable that his enemies would search for Rand, but they found him quickly. Ishamael revealed in Episode 1, "A Taste of Solitude," that he plans to turn Rand to their side, and posing as Selene is Lanfear's attempt to do so. Separated from his friends, Rand is vulnerable, and Lanfear takes advantage of that, inserting herself into his life and hoping to sway his loyalties.

Though her actions align with the overall plan, Lanfear's time with Rand is still self-serving. In Episode 2, "Strangers and Friends," Selene mentions a lost lover she remembers while with Rand. This is none other than Lews Therin Telamon, the Dragon. As the Dragon Reborn, Rand has Lews Therin's spirit but does not remember his past life, where he left Lanfear and fell in love with another woman. Lanfear tried to win Lews Therin back on several occasions but was rejected. Not only does she want to win him over to the Dark One's cause, but Lanfear also hopes to right the wrong done to her so long ago by having Rand to herself. Selene is a means to a very particular end for Lanfear, and right now, she seems to be winning.

New episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiere Fridays on Prime Video.