Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of The Wheel of Time.

The Big Picture In The Wheel of Time Season 2, Siuan Sanche's leadership and authority as the Amyrlin Seat is unparalleled among the Aes Sedai, but Moiraine defies her orders to do as she pleases in part due to their hidden relationship.

Siuan believes using Rand as a weapon is necessary to save the world, despite the risks and the fact that it would mean relying on the Aes Sedai's control over him.

Moiraine's previous methods of training Rand have failed, and Siuan sees no alternative but to take charge and ensure the world's safety, even if it means going against Moiraine. What that means for the future of Siuan and Moiraine's relationship is yet to be seen.

The Aes Sedai in The Wheel of Time tend to seem all-knowing and all-powerful, and they almost are. Yet, no Aes Sedai is as in control as their leader, the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo). Treated with reverence from even the most powerful Aes Sedai, Siuan's word is final in most things, but Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) has a rare level of defiance. The Blue sister remembers Siuan from before she wore the Amyrlin's shawl, and though, formally, she swears to her as any other, Moiraine is unafraid to do as she pleases, even if it goes against Siuan's orders.

Though these two women have had little screentime together, Season 2, Episode 7, "Daes Dae'mar" centers on them. Reunited after many months, they should be happy to see each other as old friends and lovers — yet their meeting is tainted by the circumstances. They must decide what to do with Rand (Josha Stradowski), the Dragon Reborn, and their solutions couldn't be further apart. Moiraine has discovered Rand and wants to guide him, but Siuan believes they should use him as a weapon. While Siuan's methods may seem harsh, the fact is that the world depends on Rand, and with him sure to go mad eventually, Moiraine letting him run free in Season 1 and beyond didn't help matters. Rand needs to learn his abilities quickly and in a place where he can be protected. Though exhibiting unwavering control over him is extreme, Siuan's plan gives them the best chance of saving the world. Sometimes, dire circumstances call for questionable actions, and Siuan is only trying to do what needs to be done — even if it puts her at odds with Moiraine.

What Are Siuan and Moiraine Doing in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2?

Featuring a flashback to twenty years before the series, "Daes Dae'mar" explains Siuan and Moiraine's goals. Years before, they alone witnessed the Aes Sedai Gitara (Hayley Mills) have a vision of Rand's birth before dying, but not before she left them with instructions to prepare the world for the Dragon Reborn and the battle that he heralds. So, for two decades, these women have done just that. Moiraine spent her time chasing rumors and ultimately finding Rand. Meanwhile, Siuan rose in the ranks at the White Tower, planning on using this influence to help battle the Dark One. But, once both women are in Cairhien with Rand, their plan hits a snag as they cannot agree on how to continue.

For her part, Moiraine wants to stick to the original plan, though things have gone slightly bad. She intends to guide Rand despite her belief that she has been stilled (which she has kept from Siuan). But Siuan seems to think they've already failed. At this point, Rand has known the truth for months and can still barely use his power. Of course, he runs the risk of going mad, but he will still need to grow his abilities. Siuan sees only one way forward — wielding control over the Dragon to ensure Light wins in the impending war. After all, prophecy requires the Dragon Reborn's presence if there is any hope of victory. But Moiraine refuses to listen, even enlisting the help of the Forsaken Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) to free Rand and complete their mission her way. Though it seems that free will is the noble way to go, Siuan is actually in the right. This situation is too important to leave things up to chance, and with danger all around, Rand will need the protection and help of the Aes Sedai.

From Siuan's Perspective, Moiraine Failed Her Mission in 'The Wheel of Time'

One of Siuan's major points is that they've already tried Moiraine's way, and it failed. While they haven't lost yet, Moiraine's methods are simply not effective. Moiraine was supposed to find and train Rand, and she did, in part. But he's learned very little. Because of Moiraine's apparent stilling, Rand was allowed to go off on his own, and Moiraine hid the truth from her only ally. During his time alone, Rand got involved with Lanfear, creating an unnecessary risk because Moiraine allowed him to go off on his own after the events at the Eye of the World.

Accusing Moiraine of failure as Siuan does may be rigid, but it is the simple truth. Moiraine's plan of training him didn't work. Rand knows little more about the One Power now than when he learned he could channel, and honing his ability further isn't something that can be put off. Leaving Rand unprepared to face what's coming is negligence on Moiraine's part and puts the entire world at risk. Moiraine's refusal to listen proves that she cannot be trusted with the task any longer, but she makes matters worse by following her own path and creating an enemy from what should have been an ally. There are already too many dangers and too few safe havens, but even so, Moiraine chooses to worsen the odds.

Desperate Times in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Call for Desperate Measures

Siuan's plan sounds cruel as she proposes using Rand as a puppet and a weapon, especially considering how the audience has grown to think of Rand as the hero. But the fact is, if Rand can't be made to win, the entire world will be destroyed. The situation is too important for trial and error, so, as Siuan suggests, it's time to cut the nonsense and skip to the most effective plan. Siuan is taking a "for the greater good" stance on the matter because doing what must be done could save countless lives.

Between the Forsaken, the Black Ajah, and every other enemy that surrounds them, Rand and his allies need to present a united front if there is any hope of winning the Last Battle, and Moiraine refuses to accept that. The fact is that Rand must learn to develop his power, and the world has grown too dangerous for him to be on his own. After her only ally lied to her for months, what can Siuan do besides take control of the situation herself? She has no intention of leaving things up to chance, and that is understandable. As harsh as it may be to lock Rand up and force him to do as he's told, Siuan understands the cost of failure in a way Moiraine still seems to deny. In the end, Siuan is proceeding with cold, hard Aes Sedai logic because that's what the situation calls for — but it's also the very thing that has put her and Moiraine at odds with each other heading into the Season 2 finale, maybe even irreparably.

The Season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time premieres next Friday on Prime Video.