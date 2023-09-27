Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 2.

With many twists and turns, The Wheel of Time initially tells of the Aes Sedai Moiraine's mission (Rosamund Pike) to locate the Dragon Reborn and prepare him to oppose the Dark One. But the series ends up with many heroes spread across a sprawling fantasy world, encountering new threats and immersing themselves in different cultures. Adapted from Robert Jordan's fourteen-book series, the show has more than enough lore to draw from — but with a limited amount of time, the show cannot give such thorough explanations as the original author. From the names of the many civilizations to the various magical abilities, The Wheel of Time's terminology can be confusing, especially when there is no way for the series to give an in-depth overview.

While the series has gone into great detail about the Aes Sedai and their ability to channel the One Power, there are more complex elements that have been brushed over, namely the ter'angreal. Appearing several times in the series, these devices show no consistency, yet they are important. With examples like the Seanchan's a'dam and the Arches in the White Tower, ter'angreal don't look similar or serve remotely the same function. So what makes something a ter'angreal? The fact is that ter'angreal are so varied that it is difficult to define them, especially as they are as versatile as the One Power itself, but their drastic range only makes them more significant.

What Is Considered a Ter'angreal in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The broadest definition of a ter'angreal is simple: they are objects imbued with the One Power for a specific purpose. Yet the fact is many ter'angreal have unknown functions. Part of the reason ter'angreal are so mysterious is their age. With the ability to craft ter'angreal lost in the Age of Legends, the artifacts that have survived are valuable in the current time. Throughout the world, there are stashes of these valuable objects, and the White Tower stores many as well, meaning there are many around despite the generations since they were created. But no ter'angreal comes with an instruction manual, making it difficult to determine their uses.

Each has a unique purpose, so there is no telling what it can do without thorough examination, but there are risks involved. It's possible for a channeler to burn out while investigating a mysterious ter'angreal. Additionally, some of their purposes are innately dangerous, providing transport to unknown locations and the like. Meanwhile, some are more innocent or at least risk-free. Though all have a connection to the One Power, some do not require channeling to use them. Others require channelers, often only working for one side of the Power and therefore needing specifically either a female or male channeler. With so many ter'angreal, and each one serving its own purpose, there's no end to what they can do, but with so many lost or their uses forgotten, they have become rare.

When Has 'The Wheel of Time' Shown Ter'angreal?

Ter'angreal are not new to the show but are growing in significance. In Season 2, Episode 3, "What Might Be," Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) enters the Arches in the White Tower to be raised from a Novice to an Accepted. Though there are still mysteries surrounding them, the Arches are commonly used. Going through them, Nynaeve, like every Aes Sedai before her, experiences her fears, though it is unclear if it is a dream or an alternate reality. Yet within the Arches, young women are known to experience pain and sometimes return with the marks or not return at all. However, it gives them challenges to overcome to prove their ability to be Aes Sedai.

Yet the Arches are not the only ter'angreal to appear in Season 2. Episode 6, "Eyes Without Pity," adds a'dams to the list. Though not identified as such immediately, the a'dams the Seanchan use to control their damane prisoners are ter'angreal. These collars prevent the wearers from harming her sul'dam or using the One Power without express permission. Though little is known about these devices outside Seanchan culture, Nynaeve, Elayne (Ceara Coveney), and Ryma (Nyokabi Gethaiga) test one and quickly recognize it as a ter'angreal.

Another important ter'angreal makes an appearance in Season 1: the Aes Sedai's Oath Rod. The Oath Rod ties Aes Sedai to the Three Oaths of not lying, not making weapons, and not using the One Power to fight except in self-defense and against the Shadow. This may be the most well-known ter'angreal, and it is seen when the Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), banishes Moiraine from the White Tower. Though none of these three objects are alike, they are all ter'angreal, and there are many more besides, which adds to the confusion around them.

'The Wheel of Time's Ter'angreal Versus Angreal and Sa'angreal

Ter'angreal are not the only objects connected to the One Power. Angreal and sa'angreal are similar in that way, and with their names so closely related, it's easy to confuse them. Yet, there is a clear distinction. Angreal and sa'angreal have a much more defined purpose. Rather than having different uses, sa'angreal, and angreal have one singular function: amplifying the One Power. A channeler who possesses an angreal can draw more of the One Power than they would be able to otherwise, making them even more formidable. Though slightly different, sa'angreal do the same thing, just on an exponentially larger scale. This redefines ter'angreal slightly, making them any object connected with the One Power for a specific purpose besides amplifying a channeler's abilities.

Angreal and sa'angreal are a lot like ter'angreal, even beyond the names. They are attuned to either the male or female sides of the One Power. And the secret to creating them is lost, making them rare and valuable. Yet a sa'angreal has shown up in the series. In Season 1, Moiraine gives Rand (Josha Stradowski) a seated man sa'angreal at the Eye of the World to help him face their enemy. The specific purpose is the only major difference between ter'angreal, angreal, and sa'angreal, making them easy to confuse, but all three are powerful objects worth remembering.

