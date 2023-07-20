Prime Video's The Wheel of Time joined the ever-growing ranks of fantasy TV shows in 2021 and is soon returning for Season 2. With the new season premiering in September, Amazon has finally released the trailer, giving a look at what will happen. As the series is based on the book series by Robert Jordan, some fans may already know what to expect. Though Season 1 closely followed the first book, The Eye of the World, the series has some freedom considering there are 14 eventful books to work with. Still, the trailer seems to suggest a focus on the plot of Book 2, The Great Hunt, though it includes several elements from Book 3, The Dragon Reborn, as well.

If the trailer is any indication, Season 2 will be full of action, drama, and danger for these heroes. The world is a complex creation, where the all-female group of Aes Sedai alone has the ability to channel the One Power, while men who try to channel it are corrupted. The series quickly introduced Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) as an Aes Sedai on a mission. She and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), discover a group of young ta'veren in the Two Rivers and take them along in their fight to defeat the right hand of the Dark One, Ba'alzamon (Fares Fares). With many different nations to explore and the ever-growing evil chasing them, The Wheel of Time still has a long journey ahead, especially since the Season 2 trailer proves that Ba'alzamon is not as defeated as they believed.

Moiraine's Mission Isn't Over in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

The trailer begins with Moiraine's voice saying, "Everyone has a choice, and every choice has a consequence." What choice Moiraine is considering isn't clear, but it seems to be a big deal. The opening indicates a continued focus on her, a departure from the book series but a welcome one. Moiraine helps establish the world's lore as she is better connected than the other characters. And her mission to protect Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) from the Dark One is only beginning, despite the former sheepherder going into hiding.

The Season 1 confrontation with the Dark One left Moiraine cut off from the One Power, making her goal more difficult. Yet that doesn't stop her as she argues with Lan about protecting Rand and urgently rides off into the night. The trailer also gives a glimpse into Moiraine's romance with Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat and head of the Aes Sedai, perhaps a flashback to their early years together. Based on the trailer, Moiraine is as busy as ever in the upcoming season.

There Are Enemies on All Sides in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Moiraine acknowledges that they didn't "defeat the Dark One" at the end of Season 1 but accidentally "set him free." This turn of events amps up the threat as the very thing they were trying to prevent has happened. With Ba'alzamon also having survived the fight against Rand in the Season 1 finale, he poses even more of a threat. The trailer shows the Dark One's lieutenant allying himself with the people of the Seanchan Empire, who are best known for enslaving girls with the ability to channel, controlling them through collars to do the bidding of their masters. One of the Seanchan's leaders can be seen investigating a seemingly significant box.

Other enemies appear as well. Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) of the Red Ajah seems to be up to something nefarious. This ruthless section of the Aes Sedai hates men, hunting those few who can channel, like Rand, and removing their power. Certainly, she is not going to be a friend to the heroes. The trailer also shows a few monsters, including one of the eyeless Fades, which cannot be good for anyone. With so much danger ahead, Season 2 will undoubtedly be eventful.

The Ta'veren Each Have Their Own Journey

The main characters are splitting up, going to "separate corners of the world." The series begins with five characters from a small town called the Two Rivers who discover they have important roles to play in time's pattern, giving them the title ta'veren. But Rand, Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), and Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn in Season 2) all have separate adventures, which the trailer alludes to. Egwene and Nynaeve have powers they must learn to control, meaning they will study in Tar Valon until they are sent on a mission that takes them away. Based on the books, the Seanchan featured in the trailer will be part of their story. The trailer also gives a brief look at their new friend Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), the princess of Andor and Aes Sedai in training, who plays a significant role in the story. She was a notable cut from the first season, making her a welcome presence moving forward.

Perrin and Mat are only seen briefly as well. With a voice discussing "something inside" that "calls for blood," Perrin flashes across the screen with a wolf. This moment shouldn't surprise fans of the book, who remember Perrin's supernatural connection to the creature. Mat appears soon after, still struggling with the dagger that possessed him in Season 1. With their individual stories only beginning, the trailer gives away little, but it does show a Perrin mid-fight and Mat facing an unseen opponent with a quarterstaff.

Rand Must Master His Powers in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2

Understandably, the trailer emphasizes Rand's journey as it is particularly important. He develops the abilities that have turned so many men before him mad, and Moiraine believes him to be the Dragon Reborn, meaning he would have the power to either save the world or destroy it. The trailer shows him meeting the Amyrlin Seat and exploring his abilities. He even discusses wanting to control his powers with Logain Ablar (Álvaro Morte), who thought he was the Dragon himself until the Aes Sedai took away his ability to channel. Moiraine also highlights the former Two Rivers villager's importance to Lan with her words, "Protecting Rand, guiding him, that is the only thing that matters."

Throughout the Season 2 trailer, Rand is full of angst. Unhappy with his situation, Rand tells Siuan Sanche he doesn't want to be "a spoke" in the metaphorical wheel that is often discussed in the series. The Amyrlin Seat assures Rand he is more than that, calling him "the water that turns the wheel itself." Rand can be seen training and using his powers, once appearing tied to a literal wheel, as well as sharing an intimate embrace with a mysterious dark-haired woman (Natasha O'Keeffe). The trailer also gives a glimpse of the Aiel, the warrior civilization Rand's mother belonged to, who have their own legend Rand is supposed to live up to. Though the trailer gives only a vague idea of events thus far, The Wheel of Time is already setting high expectations for the new season and the impending battle to come.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres September 1 on Prime Video.