Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for the second season of the Wheel of Time series. The tease reintroduces us to our beloved characters like Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), al'Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins). It's been almost two years since the show first became extremely popular when it debuted on the streaming platform. Now, we're returning to that unnamed world first created by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, our favourites are returning, and their community's future is on the line. The show was expected to have debuted last summer, but now we're finally getting its long-awaited return.

At the end of the previous season, it appeared that the Dark One (Josha Stradowski) had been defeated. However, Lan received a warning that this victory wouldn't be the end, as evil forces still remained hidden, biding their time for a future attack. Just as if following an invisible signal, several ships were sighted on the western horizon before the credits rolled, hinting that the main characters of the series would soon encounter them. Set to the haunting tune of Halsey's "Control," the new footage puts Moiraine on a collision course with the Dark One.

Moiraine was visibly frightened of the threat from the sea, and due to her connection to the One Power, is apprehensive about the struggles she and her companions are yet to face in the future. Her understanding of the potential consequences, if things aren't handled swiftly and comprehensively in the next few episodes, is only adding to her terror.

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time Is Already On The Way

It was revealed last year at San Diego Comic-Con that the series had already been renewed for a third season. Fans knew from the start that the series would get at least two seasons, but after its release, word of a third season that would continue to adapt Jordan's books was most welcome indeed. The third season is set to be plotted around The Shadow Rising, the fourth novel in Jordan's works.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), and Marigo Kehoe will also serve as executive producers. Pike is on board as a producer of the show, while Harriet McDougal and Sanderson are consulting producers.

The new trailer for Wheel of Time is down below, check it out now. The series returns to Prime Video on September 1.