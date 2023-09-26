Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is not short on magic. In fact, the fantasy show is full of it. From magical artifacts to a wide variety of both good and evil abilities, the series includes a little of everything. But with the heavy focus on the One Power and those who can channel it, other magical talents can easily be overlooked, especially considering the many ways the One Power can be used. Even within the world itself, some magic is forgotten. Certainly, few understand what is going on with Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and his golden eyes. The different kinds of magic provide more mysteries for the series to unravel as time goes on, but few get as clear an explanation as the One Power.

Season 2, Episode 6, "Eyes Without Pity," briefly introduces an entirely new form of magic to the series. This ability is uncommon, an art only the Ogier are still capable of, yet it lives in memory throughout the world. Coming from an unexpected source is the ancient art of treesinging. Loial (Hammed Animashaun), the book-loving Ogier who has traveled with the heroes, unwillingly reveals his own supernatural abilities, but they are not exactly what they seem. Treesinging is an ancient gift, though lost to most of the world and continuing to fade. Unlike Rand's (Josha Stradowski) channeling or most other examples of powers, this is not so dangerous. Though the skill is used in the episode without explanation, it has a rich history. Yet Loial's indignation suggests the demonstration on screen was the wrong setting for it.

What Power Does Loial Display in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

In the episode, Loial and his Shienaran friend Ingtar (Gregg Chillin) are forced to serve the Seanchan elite as slaves. At the party, Lady Suroth (Karima Adebibe) orders Loial to sing, and despite his attempt to explain that it is not meant to be a performance, his protests are not heeded. So Loial sings. His rumbling voice is impressive for its resonance alone, but there is more to it. He uses no words, and the noise seems to come from more than just the towering Ogier. More to the point, as Loial sings, he faces an indoor plant, and the small thing grows exponentially. Even the laughing Lady Suroth looks impressed by Loial's display. Loial gets cut off by applause and makes a quick exit, seemingly humiliated, although he performed well.

Certainly, Loial has many reasons to dislike the Seanchan people given that they have killed his friends, enslaved him and Ingtar, captured Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and are essentially showing him off as a rare oddity, to name a few. Yet it is the performative treesinging that he reacts the strongest to. Perhaps it is because it is the freshest of the insults after the Seanchan have humbled the Ogier. But there is more to it than the show explains. Forcing him to treesing like this is a disrespect aimed at his entire culture, not just Loial himself. Though treesinging has an established history and tradition, Loial is not allowed to explain it and is reduced to using it as a party trick.

What is Treesinging in 'The Wheel of Time'?

Image via Prime Video

Treesinging is exactly what it sounds like. The skill encourages the growth of living things (usually trees or plants) by communicating with them through Songs of Growing. These special songs allow the treesinger to stimulate the growth of the tree or another living thing with only their voice. It can even be used with such specificity to craft objects of "sung wood." These distinct and valuable wooden objects the song shapes as if pulling them out of the tree itself without causing harm. Fostering tree growth may not seem like much, especially compared to the amazing feats of the Aes Sedai, but it is an incredibly useful talent. Treesinging can speed the growth of crops, providing more food. And in a society so focused on nature and the beauty of their home, like Loial's native species of Ogier, treesinging is something to be revered.

Treesinging should be familiar to those who read Robert Jordan's book series, which provides the basis for the show. In the books, Loial can be seen treesinging, but in a different context. In the very first novel, The Eye of the World, Ogier use his ability to revive a dying tree. Here the act of treesinging is described by saying it was as if "the earth itself sang." In this case, Loial used treesinging to save nature, not for show, highlighting the perversion of the Seanchan forcing him to treesing without reason.

Who Are 'The Wheel of Time's Treesingers?

Image via Amazon

The ability of treesinging is confined to the Ogier, but it wasn't always. The talent could once be performed by others, but it is long since gone in all but the Ogier, who have longer memories due to their extended life expectancy. During the Age of Legends, Seed Singing was a special event that welcomed all – Aes Sedai, Ogier, and traditionally, the Da'shain Aiel. Though much of the ceremony is lost to time, it was a unifying act. Together, Ogier and humans sang the Songs of Growing to provide ample food. Seed singing is no longer common, but the Ogier remember and use the Songs of Growing when appropriate.

One unique thing about treesinging is that it does not require the One Power, especially notable due to the fact that Loial's using it won't drive him mad like men who can channel. This also explains why it can be done by Ogier, who live in steddings, which prevent any usage of the One Power. But even without needing a connection to the One Power, there is a skill to it. In the Age of Legends, humans referred to it as having "the Voice." With Loial being the only Ogier to appear so far in the series, no one else is seen on screen offering a treesinging. And even among Ogier, Loial is considered one of the best current treesingers, making the forced demonstration all the more insulting.

New episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiere Fridays on Prime Video.