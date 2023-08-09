The Big Picture Prime Video releases a sneak peek at the second season of The Wheel of Time, featuring a prologue with a close look at the Trollocs and an exclusive look into the history of the beast.

The Trollocs are created through dark magical experiments and serve as foot soldiers for the series' antagonistic force.

The show's creature designer, Nick Dudman, discusses the process of creating the distinctive look of the Trollocs and the importance of eliciting fear and emotional reactions from the audience.

Last week, Prime Video announced that a special sneak peek at the series premiere of The Wheel of Time's second season would be available at the conclusion of the first season's finale, with fans flocking to the streamer to get their first look at what was to come. The tease featured an adaptation of the beloved "Darkfriend Social" prologue, which includes an up close and personal look at the Trollocs.

Prime Video has now, in collaboration with Collider, released an exclusive featurette explaining the backstory of the Trollocs and how they came to be, as well as a look at their remarkable and stunning designs, which are wretchedly fascinating in their intricacy. In the initial three-episode debut of The Wheel of Time, the Trollocs made their entrance through an ambush targeting Moiraine and Lan. Employing Moiraine's mystical powers and Lan's adept sword skills, they managed to counter the Trollocs' surprise attack by conjuring a storm of telekinetic lightning. The appearance of these creatures in the Two Rivers area serves as a forewarning of a more substantial impending danger, hinting at the forthcoming revelation of the Dark One's formidable might as the first season progresses.

Created through dark and twisted magical experimentation, Trollocs are humanoid beings with mixed features of various animals, often appearing as monstrous hybrids. They serve as foot soldiers and minions for the series' primary antagonistic force, the Dark One, and his followers. Trollocs are known for their ferocity, brutality, and sheer numbers, making them formidable opponents in the conflicts within the world of The Wheel of Time, although they do retain more emotions than other creatures of similar origins from other writings.

Creating the Distinctive Trolloc Look for 'The Wheel of Time'

Speaking to Collider's Carly Lane, the show's creature designer and make-up effects expert, the legendary Nick Dudman explained the depth of discussion that had gone into making the Trollocs look distinctive, noting that they needed to "make a statement" with their first appearance. On a more amusing note, Dudman also revealed that they would make up members of the cast and unleash them on unsuspecting crew members to gauge just what kind of instinctive response they would get, knowing that they needed the first instinct to be fear.

"At the beginning of Season 1, we discussed how it was going to look, but we didn't have any seasons to look back at. You've got to make a statement at the beginning," said Dudman. "And I think then it was just the fun of extrapolating different characters. If you're trying to make a two-dimensional monster, you have a lot more freedom than if you're trying to make a character. We understand how these creatures have come about and their history because it's all in the books."

He went on to say, "One of the ways we do trial whether the gag is working is if you have somebody, and they’re in a Trolloc suit, you just collar people, and you just walk around the corner suddenly and let them be confronted with one of these things. And I'm not looking at the Trolloc, I'm looking at them. Where do the eyes go to? What thing is actually freaking them out? I'm a great believer that if something has the flavor of something real, you should emotionally react to it as if it's real, even though your brain tells you, 'Obviously, it's completely fake.' I've done giant spiders; if the giant spider doesn't make you feel the way a spider does when it moves, then it's not working, but if it gives you the creeps, then it is working. With the Trollocs, I have to believe, myself, that if 20 of them were running at me, I would just run away. I don't want people to look at something I've made and go, 'Oh wow, that's cool,' because that means they're accepting it's a construct. I want them to look at something, however ridiculous, and go, 'Where the hell did you get that? Why isn't it on a lead?'"

The Darkfriend Social

As mentioned, the opening scene of Season 2 features that fan-favorite interpretation of what fans have referred to as the Darkfriend Social, which takes place in the prologue to The Great Hunt. We see it from the perspective of the child who runs into the room to escape a Trolloc, but is spotted by Ishamael who takes her back outside to explain to—and gaslight—her into what a monster "really is," before the Trolloc is tame enough to allow her to touch its face, convincing her that they may not be frightening.

For Dudman, the scene was pivotal in the team realizing that the creatures had to be terrifying but with enough of a soul there to persuade the young girl not to be afraid. Knowing they'd be up close and personal with the Trollocs, they had to approach a subtle redesign in order to, for lack of a better term, humanize the creatures. As he explained, in full:

"It's got to be revolting, it's got to be good, but you've got to believe that the little girl is persuaded. It was a prosthetic makeup, not a pull-on mask or anything with masses of teeth, so that the performer in the suit could actually relate to the little girl more. It was basically a matter of sculpting that, getting that approved as an approach, and then you start putting fur and hair on, and that whole look has to get re-approved. When you create a set of creatures in one season, obviously, unlike a movie, you do something for a set of reasons. Then the next season, you suddenly realize that some of those reasons have now turned on their head, and yet you can't change the overall flavor of the design because you've set that, but you've got to reintroduce different flavors or feelings into the same brief. That's actually fun. That's when you find yourself going, 'Okay, I'm looking at all the things we've made – what would work best here? Maybe if we re-sculpted this one more like that? If we gave it more of an animal flavor,' or, 'Let's sweep the horns back out of the way.' The beauty of Trollocs is that because it's an amalgam of different species, there aren't really any rules."

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time debuts on Prime Video on September 1.