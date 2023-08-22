The Big Picture Prime Video has released a clip from The Wheel of Time Season 2, featuring Rand seeking advice from Logain to control his powers.

The show follows Moiraine's quest to find the Dragon Reborn, who can save or destroy humanity.

The second season, premiering on September 1, 2023, explores Rand's struggle to master his abilities, while a group of sorceresses tries to protect him from the Dark One.

As Prime Video gears up for the return of The Wheel of Time, the streaming platform has released a clip showing Josha Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor asking Álvaro Morte's facility holding Logain Ablar for some advice on how to control his abilities. The newly released sneak peek comes after the posters for Season 2 were released, highlighting Rosamund Pike's return as Moiraine Damodred. The seventh episode of The Wheel of Time Season 1 revealed that Rand is the Dragon Reborn. And the moment he realizes he has the ability to either save or destroy the world, he does everything in his capacity to master channeling the One Power. Of course, the second season of the hit fantasy drama series will most definitely highlight Rand's attempt to control his powers. In the clip, titled "I Remember You," Rand visits Logain, hoping that he could give him some helpful advice.

What is The Wheel of Time About?

Based on the bestselling novel written by Robert Jordan (James Oliver Rigney Jr.), The Wheel of Time — set in an epic, magical world — follows Aes Sedai's Moiraine as she embarks on a journey to find the Dragon Reborn, who can either save or destroy humanity. A group of young men and women join her on her journey, with one of them being destined to save the world from the Dark One... or destroy the world entirely.

Image via Prime Video

Apart from the show's compelling storyline and impressive direction, The Wheel of Time is also known for its ensemble cast, including Money Heist alum Morte and Gran Turismo's Stradowski. Pike, known for appearing in several blockbuster hits — including Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice, and Hostiles — leads the cast as a member of an all-female organization called Aes Sedai. Moreover, Criminal Minds' Daniel Henney plays Lan Mandragoran, while County Lines' Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Madeleine Madden, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Sophie Okonedo, Kate Alexander, and Hammed Animashaun. All major characters from Season 1 are reportedly returning for the second season, except for Barney Harris, who previously portrayed Mat Cauthon. He is replaced by SAS: Rogue Heroes actor Dónal Finn.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1, 2023. You can watch the clip and read the Season 2 synopsis down below.