The Big Picture Prime Video surprises viewers with a sneak peek of Season 2 of The Wheel of Time at the end of the Season 1 finale, following the tradition of previewing the next book in Robert Jordan's novel series.

Season 2 draws inspiration from "The Great Hunt" and "The Dragon Reborn," with the opening scene adapting the fan-favorite "Darkfriend Social" prologue.

The highly anticipated series stars Rosamund Pike and a talented cast, and takes viewers on a journey with Rand al'Thor as he discovers his destiny as the Dragon Reborn and faces an army of powerful women and encroaching madness.

Prime Video has just made an exciting announcement: the first scene from Season 2 of The Wheel of Time is now accessible to viewers as a special surprise bonus at the conclusion of the Season 1 finale episode (Episode 108). This delightful sneak peek of the upcoming season adheres to the tradition found in Robert Jordan's best-selling and epic book series, The Wheel of Time, on which the Prime Video Original series is built. Similar to the novels, where Jordan would include a preview of the next book's first chapter at the end of each installment, the show gives fans a taste of what's to come.

The show's creators also pay tribute to the source material by offering an adaptation of the fan-favorite "Darkfriend Social" prologue from the second novel of Jordan’s series, The Great Hunt. This scene, now available as Episode 201's opening, serves as a glimpse into the narrative foundation for Season 2, which draws much of its inspiration from this novel. Season Two of The Wheel of Time also takes inspiration from Jordan's third novel, The Dragon Reborn.

The series was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

What's It All About, Moiraine?

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video has provided the following recap and synopsis for the show so far:

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time debuts on Prime Video on September 1. You find the sneak peek of Season 2 at the end of the Season 1 finale on Prime Video.