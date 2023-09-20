The Big Picture The Whitecloaks in The Wheel of Time are a quasi-religious military group dedicated to eradicating evil and rooting out Darkfriends.

They despise channelers, particularly Aes Sedai, whom they believe serve the Shadow and pose a threat to the world.

The Whitecloaks hold strong convictions about punishment, believing that death is the justified consequence for those aligned with the Dark, and that ancestral sin has far-reaching effects.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time showcases many organizations and cultures, but one stands out in comparison with the others. Their white cloak over their armor makes them easily recognizable and memorable. This garment earns them the common name of Whitecloaks, a name that could cause them great offense if ever used in their presence. The name they go by is Children of the Light, and they refer to each other as Children.

Who Are the Whitecloaks (or Children of the Light) in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The Whitecloaks are a quasi-religious fanatical military group independent of any other organization. The Whitecloaks are identified by their telltale wardrobe, yet they can also be identified by their banner: a golden sunburst on a white field edged with gold. The Whitecloaks are dedicated to identifying and executing every Darkfriend, as well as rooting out evil and corruption along the way. The Whitecloaks believe that they are serving the Light and deeply disapprove of any use of the One Power. The passion for their efforts often leads to many Whitecloaks bordering on the insane, making them dangerous enemies not to be messed with. This passion, combined with the Whitecloaks' belief that every channeler is actually a Darkfriend, makes them dangerous to all Aes Sedai. The Whitecloaks have their base, referred to as the Fortress of the Light, in the city known as Amador in Amadicia. While Amadicia does have a king, it is widely acknowledged that the Whitecloaks possess so much political and military influence that they are its true rulers.

How Did the Whitecloaks Come to Be in 'The Wheel of Time'?

The Whitecloaks came into existence during the challenging times of the War of the Hundred Years, a civil conflict that erupted between the different factions of a decaying empire. It is widely believed that the Dark One, through the Forsaken, played a significant role in triggering this prolonged war. Even the respected Aes Sedai were unable to successfully avert or effectively control the devastating consequences of the War of the Hundred Years.

Lothair Mantelar, in response to the chaos and evil that filled the world, wrote a book named The Way of the Light, which states that all of humanity must follow the rigid and austere principles of the Light. The Way of the Light also criticized the Aes Sedai for their use of the One Power, as they believed it to be so sacred that it should only be wielded by the Creator. Mantelar's beliefs gained popularity, and a group known as the Children of the Light came to be, spreading the teachings of The Way of the Light and exposing Darkfriends. In the beginning, the Children of the Light sought to do this in a nonviolent way, only using force as a means to defend themselves against the Shadow. Eventually, they took up arms to defend themselves.

Initially, the power and prestige of the Children were limited. However, over the next thousand years, the influence of the Aes Sedai declined due to their dwindling numbers and their inability to prevent conflicts such as the War of the Hundred Years and other subsequent battles. Seizing the opportunity, the Children became increasingly popular and powerful. And almost a hundred years after their creation, the Children of the Light evolved into becoming a fully militarized organization, and they became recognized by the name of Whitecloaks due to the white cloak they wore over their armor.

What Do the Whitecloaks Believe In?

The Whitecloaks as a quasi-religious organization have deep-rooted beliefs in which they position themselves to be serving the light, and they must help the light to cast out all darkness. The Whitecloaks' primary mission is rooting out Darkfriends on all levels of society and every land. The Whitecloaks believe all who touch the One Power are Darkfriends — and channelers, especially Aes Sedai, serve the Shadow.

The Whitecloaks, as followers of ascetic beliefs, possess a strong conviction that they hold exclusive knowledge of the truth and the righteous path. Upholding strict military discipline, the Whitecloaks spring into action at even the faintest hint of someone being a Darkfriend. The Whitecloaks are founded on the belief that death is the sole justified punishment for those aligned with the Dark, including channelers. Embracing the concept of ancestral sin, the Whitecloaks go one step forward by maintaining that the consequences of a mother's transgressions echo through five generations, and the sins of the father reverberate down to the tenth. While their philosophy does encompass both retribution and redemption, they believe it must be given by the Creator.

The Whitecloaks have developed a strong hatred towards the Aes Sedai primarily because of their capability to harness the One Power. The members of the Whitecloaks in a change of this endeavor are referred to as the questioners, with the main questioner presented in The Wheel of Time being Eamon Valda, played by Abdul Salis. The Whitecloaks regard the One Power as the force responsible for shaping the Wheel of Time, but they also fear that every use of the One Power will inevitably lead to corruption and arrogance, eventually ensuring that individuals succumb to the influences of the Shadow.

The Whitecloaks perceive the Aes Sedai as individuals who align themselves with the Dark One, one of the Wheel of Time's main adversaries. Driven by their unwavering devotion and their perceived superiority tied to their connection with the Creator, the Whitecloaks harbor deep animosity towards the Aes Sedai. This triggers in the Whitecloaks feelings of envy and fear towards their formidable abilities, which makes them crueler adversaries. Therefore, Whitecloaks seek to kill every channeler and Aes Sedai.

