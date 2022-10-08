If you are a fan of magic, mystical lands, and very powerful women, The Wheel of Time is the series for you. The Prime Video adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels made a splash at Friday’s New York Comic Con with an assorted array of Season 2 takeaways fans will most certainly be wanting to see. We got the first teaser trailer for the second season, which promises a far more tension-packed run than we saw in the first season, and a video of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) giving us a deeper understanding of her character’s journey. The event also fans the chance to see a pair of photos of Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Lady Elayne Trakand.

There is little excuse for the way Mat Cauthon abandoned his friends when they journeyed with Moiraine Sedai through The Ways. Though he seemed a deeply troubled fellow for much of the first season, he was certainly one who still had a bit of good in him. The character of Mat was portrayed by Barney Harris in the first season but will be replaced by Finn at the start of Season 2. It will be interesting to see how the Aes Sedai handles Mat given that against forewarning, he had touched and taken the ruby-hilted dagger from Shadar Logoth. Given the slightly smeared face and poor clothing, we can assume he is not fairing any better. Good luck with the Reds, Mat.

The second photo showed the character of Lady Elayne Trakand (Coveney). Holding a lantern with her red hair tucked behind her ears, Elayne is also wearing a regal-looking all-white dress while in someplace that looks like a stone walkway. In the book series, Elayne was a powerful Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah so she is one to watch out for going forward. Her character appearance has been somewhat delayed when compared to the books, she will be a novice of the White Tower and Daughter-Heir of Andor when Season 2 rolls around.

Image via Prime Video

Despite the second season not having aired yet, the series has already been renewed for a third season which is good news for fans. Most of the original cast from the first season will be returning for the second, including those at the panel today, alongside Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Álvaro Morte, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander.

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner on the series with Brandon Sanderson and Harriet McDougal serving as consulting producers. Executive producers on the show include Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. Season 2 sees the addition of Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, Gregg Chillingirian, and Rafe Judkins to the cast.

Watch the teaser trailer for Season 2 below: